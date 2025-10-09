Marshall leads with Evo

The Black Dyke principal cornet player will lead Black Dyke Band's National title challenge on his new Oldroyd Evo cornet.

Black Dyke principal cornet player Richard Marshall will take to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend performing on his bespoke Oldroyd Evo cornet.

Tailored

Tailored to meet his exacting requirements as a critically acclaimed soloist and leader of the cornet section of the most famous band in the world, Richard stated that the instrument provides him with "a centred tone, projects with ease, has good intonation and is manufactured with precision and quality".

Iconic performer

Speaking about the instrument and its leading performance artist, designer Tim Oldroyd told 4BR: "We couldn't have asked for a more demanding measure of the quality of the instrument than to meet the requirements of an iconic performer such as Richard.

What he expects of his Evo is what we have provided for every player who plays on the instrument. Nothing has been compromised — everything is about giving player a world class playing experience."

Find out more

To find out more about the instrument go to: www.theoldroydgroup.co.uk