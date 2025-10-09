Closing date looms for National Youth Brass Band of Wales auditions

Young Welsh players who wish to represent their brass banding nation still have time to book an audition date.

The closing date for young players to apply to audition to become a part of the 2026 National Youth Brass Band of Wales as fast approaching.

Opportunities

The annual course offers the opportunity to benefit from working under world leading brass band conductors, gain expert training from top musicians, perform at fantastic venues across Wales, make life long friends, and proudly represent Wales.

Deadline

The audition deadline is 12th October, and you can book your audition at:

https://www.nyaw.org.uk/auditions

For more information, visit the National Youth Arts Wales website or follow on social media @nationalyouthartswales for updates.