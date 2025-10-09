Blidworth to help celebrate proud mining heritage

The sound of a brass band will return to the site of the former Clipstone Colliery as Blidworth Welfare Band helps celebrate a proud mining heritage.

Blidworth Welfare Band is set to perform at the historic Clipstone Headstocks in a landmark concert celebrating its proud Nottinghamshire mining heritage.

The event on Saturday 25th October (7.00pm) will be the first appearance of a brass band at the former colliery site since it closed in 2003 and will celebrate as well as commemorate its rich mining history.

It will also mark the first concert appearance of the band's new Musical Director, Colum O'Shea.

Trumpet guest

The band will be joined by international trumpet soloist Nathan Bray who will perform virtuosic works including the famous Harry James 'Trumpet Concerto'.

In a heartfelt mark of appreciation to the former Clipstone Welfare Band, the programme will also feature 'A Malvern Suite' by Philip Sparke, honouring the musical legacy once rooted in the colliery community.

