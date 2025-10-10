Review the 4BR Review — Episode 9

You can enjoy the 4BR preview of the 2025 National Championships as well as the spotlight on the latest CD releases — all on repeat.

The latest live broadcast 4BR review podcast was recently aired where Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas previewed the Championship Section National Final at the Royal Albert Hall alongside views and opinions from listeners.

The winners and the wider context

They looked at the challenges posed by Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements' set-work, but also at the event in the wider context — and what it may need to do if it is to revive itself back to the glory days when demand exceeded supply for tickets.

In addition, there were spotlights on the latest CD releases from Black Dyke, Imogen Whitehead and the ISB, as well as new releases from Wilfred Heaton, Edward Gregson, David Childs, Kyle Lawson, Brett Baker, Cory and Tredegar

Join us

Make sure you book mark it at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rnws0HtwQN4