Result: 2025 National Championship of Great Britain

Stretford Band October 11 • Stretford Band (Manchester) has a terrific new MD. Now it needs you! We need bass, trombone and percussion but will welcome anyone who wants to play popular music without the stress of competing. Any ability any age.. Hope to see you soon.

Audley Brass October 10 • Audley Brass (First Section National Finalists 2025) are seeking a first class PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. We have some very exciting events coming up including 3 epic beer festival nights and Wychavon Festival of Brass entertainment contest.

Chinnor Silver October 8 • Our community band is meeting again 11am Monday 13th after completing our first gig.. We would love you to join us.We are a band of mixed abilities and welcome ALL players.. Blowing with us will not impact on your own band and its all free.