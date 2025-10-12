Result: 2025 National Championship of Great Britain

Desford Colliery ends a 34 year wait to claim their fifth National title.
Result:
Test Piece: Symphony in Two Movements (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Ian Bousfield; Dr Stephen Cobb; Prof Rob Wiffen OBE
1. Desford Colliery (David Morton)*
2. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)*
3. Flowers (Paul Holland)*
4. Whitburn (Chris Shanks)*
5. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)
6. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
7. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
8. Ebbw Valley (Matthew Rowe)
9. the cooperation band (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler)
10. Oldham Band (Lees) (John Collins)
11. Foden's (Russell Gray)
12. GUS Band (David Thornton)
13. Leyland (Daniel Brooks)
14. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)
15. NASUWT Riverside (Stephen Malcolm)
16. East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
17. Zone One Brass (Richard Ward)
18. City of Hull (Jonathan Beatty)
19. St Dennis (Darren R. Hawken)
Best Instrumentalist: Kevin Crockford (soprano) — Desford Colliery
*Top four pre-qualify for 2026 National final