BrookWright Music: Christmas for Two

Christmas for Two — 70 Traditional Christmas Songs & Carols for two alike instruments

Bring the joy of the season to life with 'Christmas for Two' — a unique collection of 70 well-loved festive carols and songs, expertly arranged by William Himes for two like (or similar) brass or woodwind instruments.

Whether you're playing on the streets, in a church, or at a community event, these duets are perfect for spreading festive cheer with just two musicians.

Duet arrangements

William Himes has crafted these accessible duet arrangements designed specifically for flexible instrumentation.

The are easy to play, requiring solid range and technique, and the music is arranged in accessible keys also suitable for accompanying singing.

Multiple keys

Available in multiple Keys & Clefs — separate, easy-to-read march-size books for Part 1 and Part 2 in Bb, Eb, F, treble clef, and bass clef, in both international (A5) and U.S. (5"x 7") sizes, landscape.

Perfect for Small Groups or Street Caroling — ideal for covering more donation sites or when a full ensemble isn't available.

PDF and print

Available as both PDF and print at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/christmasfortwo

Demonstration video

To view a demonstration video please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=935E6hDla88

Available in this series:

Part 1 Bb Treble clef*

Part 1 Bass clef

Part 2 Bb Treble clef*

Part 2 Bass clef

Part 2 Eb Treble clef*

Part 2 F Treble clef*

*Two horns (Eb or F) can play these duets using Bb Part 1 and 2 books but should not attempt performance with other instruments at the same time.