4BR Review podcast — National Final retrospective

Join the live podcast on Wednesday evening to look back at a memorable Albert Hall contest.

  The live podcast will be aired on Wednesday 15th October at 7.00pm

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

        

The latest 4BR Review live podcast on Wednesday evening (15th October at 7.00pm) sees Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas look back on what has already become one of the most talked about National Finals for many years.

Desford Colliery ended 34 years of waiting as they claimed a fifth title success — one that certainly surprised those in the hall come the results.

We look back at a memorable day to find out just how the title was won by the Midlanders and perhaps lost by rivals — as well as look at the wider context of a contest that also showed signs of long awaited rejuvenation.

Your input is crucial — so if you want to have your opinion discussed then all you have to do is tune in...

National Band of New Zealand

New Zealand names 2026 brass band All Blacks

October 14 • The players who will represent the nation as their National Band have been announced.

Coleridge

Besses help mark Coleridge-Taylor anniversary

October 14 • Besses o' th' Barn Band has helped to provide a timely celebration of the life and music of the pioneering composer black composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

BrookWright Music

BrookWright Music: Christmas for Two

October 14 • Christmas for Two — 70 Traditional Christmas Songs & Carols for two alike instruments

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Band of the Salvation Army

Tuesday 14 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 17 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Wigfield Brass Quintet

Friday 17 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 17 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Brass - Brett Baker

Friday 17 October • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), 275 Oxford Street, London WC1 2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band

October 13 • Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. You will love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!

Dobcross Silver Band

October 13 • Current 3rd Section National Champions and pending promotion to 2ND SECTION. We require the services of a competent PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. Great opportunity for someone to show their skills and leadership qualities! Enjoyable events and socials!. Contact

Stretford Band

October 11 • Stretford Band (Manchester) has a terrific new MD. Now it needs you! We need bass, trombone and percussion but will welcome anyone who wants to play popular music without the stress of competing. Any ability any age.. Hope to see you soon.

