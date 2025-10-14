4BR Review podcast — National Final retrospective

Join the live podcast on Wednesday evening to look back at a memorable Albert Hall contest.

The latest 4BR Review live podcast on Wednesday evening (15th October at 7.00pm) sees Editor Iwan Fox and colleague Chris Thomas look back on what has already become one of the most talked about National Finals for many years.

Desford Colliery ended 34 years of waiting as they claimed a fifth title success — one that certainly surprised those in the hall come the results.

We look back at a memorable day to find out just how the title was won by the Midlanders and perhaps lost by rivals — as well as look at the wider context of a contest that also showed signs of long awaited rejuvenation.

Your input is crucial — so if you want to have your opinion discussed then all you have to do is tune in...

Book mark:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acUCvfIyaGg