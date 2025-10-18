SWBBA delight at Championship response

There will be a strong field of competing bands — from Championship to Training — for the 77th annual SWBBA Championships in Torquay next month.

The South West Brass Band Association has announced that it has enjoyed a highly encouraging response of entries for its 77th annual SWBBA Championships to be held at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay on Saturday 1st November.

Delighted

Adjudicators David Hirst and Nicholas Garman will enjoy performances from 34 senior contenders and five youth ensembles, with SWBBA spokesperson John Woods, stating: "We are delighted to be welcoming everyone to what will be a remarkably busy day!

An entry of 15 bands in the Open Section is an excellent outcome, and we are looking forward to a wide range of own-choice music chosen across the six sections, including the Training Bands where we have three excellent entries. Wea also welcome the talented youngsters from St Austell and Launceston to the Youth section."

Facilities

With excellent on-site facilities for bands, supporters, traders and audiences alike, the prizes will be presented by SWBBA President, Leonard Adams.

General tickets will be available on contest day (cash or card) and refreshment and trade stands available all day in the Arena. Doors open at 8.30am with first scheduled performance in the Fourth Section commencing at 8.45am.

Training Workshop

It was also announced that a special training workshop led by Adama Artists, Glyn and Helen Williams will be held on Saturday 22nd November (10.00am to 5.00pm) at St Francis Church Hall, Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth.

There are still a handful of places left. For more information, go to: https://www.southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk/training.html

Open Section:

Bodmin Town

Brunel Brass

Camborne

Chalford

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1

Filton Concert Brass

Helston Town

Lanner & District Silver

Lympstone Band

Plymouth City Brass

Roche Brass

Sherborne Town

Sidmouth Town

St Austell

Tongwynlais Temperance

Second Section:

Camborne Brass

Hatherleigh Silver

Markham & District

Porthleven Town

Shrewton Silver

St Keverne

St Pinnock

St Stithians

Third Section:

Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver

Pendennis Brass

South Molton

Saltash Town

St Stithians

Fourth Section:

Bay Brass

Launceston Town

Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver

Okehampton Excelsior Silver

Pendennis Brass

Plymouth City Brass Academy

Youth Section:

Launceston Town Youth

St Austell Youth

Training Section:

Hatherleigh Training Band

Plymouth City Brass Training Band

South Molton Training Band