SWBBA delight at Championship response

The South West Brass Band Association has announced that it has enjoyed a highly encouraging response of entries for its 77th annual SWBBA Championships to be held at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay on Saturday 1st November.
Delighted
Adjudicators David Hirst and Nicholas Garman will enjoy performances from 34 senior contenders and five youth ensembles, with SWBBA spokesperson John Woods, stating: "We are delighted to be welcoming everyone to what will be a remarkably busy day!
An entry of 15 bands in the Open Section is an excellent outcome, and we are looking forward to a wide range of own-choice music chosen across the six sections, including the Training Bands where we have three excellent entries. Wea also welcome the talented youngsters from St Austell and Launceston to the Youth section."
Facilities
With excellent on-site facilities for bands, supporters, traders and audiences alike, the prizes will be presented by SWBBA President, Leonard Adams.
General tickets will be available on contest day (cash or card) and refreshment and trade stands available all day in the Arena. Doors open at 8.30am with first scheduled performance in the Fourth Section commencing at 8.45am.
Training Workshop
It was also announced that a special training workshop led by Adama Artists, Glyn and Helen Williams will be held on Saturday 22nd November (10.00am to 5.00pm) at St Francis Church Hall, Woolbrook Road, Sidmouth.
There are still a handful of places left. For more information, go to: https://www.southwestbrassbandassociation.co.uk/training.html
Open Section:
Bodmin Town
Brunel Brass
Camborne
Chalford
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1
Filton Concert Brass
Helston Town
Lanner & District Silver
Lympstone Band
Plymouth City Brass
Roche Brass
Sherborne Town
Sidmouth Town
St Austell
Tongwynlais Temperance
Second Section:
Camborne Brass
Hatherleigh Silver
Markham & District
Porthleven Town
Shrewton Silver
St Keverne
St Pinnock
St Stithians
Third Section:
Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver
Pendennis Brass
South Molton
Saltash Town
St Stithians
Fourth Section:
Bay Brass
Launceston Town
Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver
Okehampton Excelsior Silver
Pendennis Brass
Plymouth City Brass Academy
Youth Section:
Launceston Town Youth
St Austell Youth
Training Section:
Hatherleigh Training Band
Plymouth City Brass Training Band
South Molton Training Band