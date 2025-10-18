                 

Full day of contest action in Rochdale

If you are in the area why not pop along to enjoy the competitive action at Wardle Academy

Rochdale
  The contest is taking place in Rochdale today

Saturday, 18 October 2025

        

There is a full day of own-choice test-piece competitive action at Wardle Academy (OL12 9RD) in Rochdale today (Saturday 18th October) as 36 bands compete across four sections at the NWABBA Rochdale Contest.

British Open Spring Festival

In addition to the usual extensive list of prizes and awards, the highest placed band in the combined Championship & First Section not already competing at the 2026 British Open Spring Festival, will gain an invitation to compete in the Senior Trophy.

Championship & First Section:

BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith)
Brass Band of Central England (Stephen Phillips)
Chapeltown Silver Prize (Garry Hallas)
Flixton (Adie Smith)
Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe)
Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
Longridge (Mark Peacock)
Medway Band (Alan Gifford)
Rainford (Adam DJ Taylor)
Sandhurst Silver (Joshua Ruck)
Silk Brass (Tom Hancock)
Sovereign Brass (Daavid Maplestone)
Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
Thoresby Colliery (Luke Pallister)
Wardle Anderson (Brad McCulloch)
Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)
Wingates (Matt Ryan)

Second Section:

Besses Boys (James Holt)
City of Chester Bluecoat (Matthew Birkett)
Delph (Phil Goodwin)
Haslingden & Helmshore (Daniel L Price)
Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)
Morecambe (Steve Terry)
Old Hall (Trevor Halliwell)
Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)
Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Joey Wong)

Third Section:

Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith)
Farnworth & Walkden (Matt Whitefield)
North Lakes Brass (Dennis Hadfield)
Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)
Thornton Cleveleys (Andrew Warriner)
Wetherby Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)

Fourth Section:

Brindle Band (Steve Hartley)
Linthwaite (Tony Robertson)
Littleborough (Max Stannard)
Stacksteads (Matthew Speight)

        

