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Brass Band World: May issue out now

The latest issue of the magazine is now out — packed with a comprehensive look at the banding world.

bbw
  The latest issue is out now

Saturday, 16 May 2026

        

The latest edition of Brass Band World is now out and packed with news, views, opinions, articles and reviews. It is also available in digital formats for smart 'phones, tablets and desktops.

Euros and Spring Festival

In addition to the recent news, there are articles on the recent review perspectives on the European Championships and British Open Spring Festival, whilst there is an extended interview with composer Philip Sparke.

Fresh from European success Flowers Band MD Paul Holland is the BBW 'Castaway', whilst tribute is paid to John Gillam, who recently passed away.

Review and opinions

The BBW 'Centre Band' is the National Youth Brass Band of Northern Ireland, whilst there is a closer look at other band's displaying their own 'Banding Spirit', there is a spotlight on American euphonium artist, Scott McLain, and Tim Mutum looks at the 80-year history of Leyland Band.

There are CD and product reviews, as well as a preview of the Whit Friday contests and more...

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.brassbandworld.uk

        

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Latest News »

bbw

Brass Band World: May issue out now

May 16 • The latest issue of the magazine is now out — packed with a comprehensive look at the banding world.

Imogen Whitehead

Whitehead to premiere new flugel concerto

May 16 • Imogen Whitehead will give the world premiere of a new flugel horn concerto by Gabriel Jackson as part of her residency at the Ryedale Festival this year.

Band Supplies

Brilliant finance deals from Band Supplies

May 16 • If its a Sterling euphonium or a Smith Watkins cornet you are looking for this Summer then make sure you get in touch with Band Supplies.

Plumridge

Plumridge to become new principal cornet at Grimethorpe

May 15 • Hannah Plumridge is to become the new principal cornet of Grimethorpe Colliery Band as she ends a decade with Cory on a personal high.

What's on »

Harlow Brass Band - SPRING CONCERT - AN ANIMATION SENSATION

Saturday 16 May • St Andrew's Methodist Church. The Stow. Harlow. CM20 3AF

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 17 May • Dorchester- Park Bandstand DT1 1RG

Newstead Brass - Mansfield MVC - Brass and Voices

Sunday 24 May • Forest Town Arena. Clipstone Road West,. Mansfield NG19 0EE

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 29 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

The Hepworth Band - Brassband Burgermusik Luzern

Saturday 30 May • Dewsbury Minster, Vicarage Road, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF12 8DD

Vacancies »

Cambrian Brass

May 16 • We're always happy to hear from anyone interested in joining a friendly and supportive band, whether you're returning to banding or looking for a new challenge.

Delph Band

May 15 • We are seeking an enthusiastic and musically skilled Associate Conductor to lead and develop our band alongside our current Musical Director Phil Goodwin. . Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesdays, 8-10pm at Delph Band Club.

Tintwistle Band

May 15 • We have a vacancy for a soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up we would love to get this seat filled!. We rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our own bandroom in Tintwistle, under the baton of our superb MD, Jim Henson.

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

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