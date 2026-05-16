Brass Band World: May issue out now

The latest issue of the magazine is now out — packed with a comprehensive look at the banding world.

The latest edition of Brass Band World is now out and packed with news, views, opinions, articles and reviews. It is also available in digital formats for smart 'phones, tablets and desktops.

Euros and Spring Festival

In addition to the recent news, there are articles on the recent review perspectives on the European Championships and British Open Spring Festival, whilst there is an extended interview with composer Philip Sparke.

Fresh from European success Flowers Band MD Paul Holland is the BBW 'Castaway', whilst tribute is paid to John Gillam, who recently passed away.

Review and opinions

The BBW 'Centre Band' is the National Youth Brass Band of Northern Ireland, whilst there is a closer look at other band's displaying their own 'Banding Spirit', there is a spotlight on American euphonium artist, Scott McLain, and Tim Mutum looks at the 80-year history of Leyland Band.

There are CD and product reviews, as well as a preview of the Whit Friday contests and more...

Find out more

To find out more go to: www.brassbandworld.uk