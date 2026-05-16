Brilliant finance deals from Band Supplies

If its a Sterling euphonium or a Smith Watkins cornet you are looking for this Summer then make sure you get in touch with Band Supplies.

There are brilliant 0% finance deals to be grabbed this Summer on a Smith Watkins cornet and a Sterling euphonium from Band Supplies.

The two leading instrument brands have produced superb instruments for many years, and now is the ideal time to boost your own performance by owning one for yourselves.

Contact:

Available from the Leeds branch of Band Supplies. Purchase must include a minimum 10% deposit. Zero % interest finance over 12 months. Subject to terms and conditions.

Email: leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk or call 0113 2453097