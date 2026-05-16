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Whitehead to premiere new flugel concerto

Imogen Whitehead will give the world premiere of a new flugel horn concerto by Gabriel Jackson as part of her residency at the Ryedale Festival this year.

Imogen Whitehead
  Imogen Whitehead is the artist in residence at the Ryedale Festival this year

Saturday, 16 May 2026

        

Trumpeter Imogen Whitehead will be the Artist in Residence at the Ryedale Festival which takes place this Summer from the 10th to 26th July.

It will see her undertake six residency events in venues across North Yorkshire: Ampleforth, Coxwold, South Dalton, Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside and Norton.

This will include a guest soloist appearance with Kirkbymoorside Band as well as providing a free Brass Masterclass, a recital with organ accompaniment and two intimate coffee concerts.

Centrepiece



The musical centrepiece of her residency will be the world premiere of a new Flugel horn Concerto by Gabriel Jackson, co-commissioned by the Festival alongside the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic conducted by Charlotte Corderoy.

The first residency performance takes place on Saturday 11th July at Ampleforth Abbey, where joined by organist Rachel Mahon she will feature works from Clarke, Thalben-Ball, Bach and Purcell to Panufnik, Messiaen and Vivaldi/Bach/Morgan.

Masterclass

On 18th July she will give the world premiere of Gabriel Jackson's 'Flugelhorn Concerto' at St Peter's Church in Norton with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

The following day she appears as guest soloist with Kirkbymoorside Band at the James Holt Concert Hall in Kirkbymoorside. The free masterclass is given at Helmsley Arts Centre on 20th July

More information


https://ryedalefestival.com/whats-on/

        

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