Cory set for cinematic trip to Warwick

The defending Brass in Concert champion returns from Italy to showcase its cinematic entertainment at Warwicks Arts Centre.

Cory
  The band will be showcasing the music of John Williams

Tuesday, 21 October 2025

        

Fresh from their successful trip to the Merano International Brass Festival in Italy, the defending Brass in Concert Champion Cory will be showcasing their brand of entertainment a little closer to home with a visit to Warwick Arts Centre this weekend.

John Williams

It will see the band showcase the music of legendary film composer John Williams on Sunday 26th (3.00pm) with an afternoon of music from 'Star Wars', 'Jurassic Park', 'Harry Potter', 'ET' and more, with MD Philip Harper telling 4BR: "We've wanted to create a concert purely dedicated to the music of John Williams for a long time.

His iconic scores resonate with audiences of all ages, and the response so far — if Italy was anything to go by, has been incredible. With such strong demand, we're already planning to take the show to more venues in the future — so don't miss out,"

Tickets:


Available at https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/whats-on/qcy-the-cory-band-presentsjohn-williams/

        

TAGS: Cory

