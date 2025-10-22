Cobb tenure at ISB to come to an end

Dr Stephen Cobb will relinquish his tenure as Bandmaster of The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army in January 2026.

The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army has announced that after half a century of dedicated service, 30 of which as its Bandmaster, Dr Stephen Cobb will relinquish the role in January 2026.

Statement

In a short statement the ISB said: "Following discussions with Territorial Leadership, after fifty years of service with The International Staff Band including thirty years as leader of the band, Dr Stephen Cobb will relinquish his tenure as Bandmaster in January 2026 at the end of the band's engagement at the Regent Hall Corps.

Territorial Leadership expresses deep gratitude to Dr Stephen Cobb for his outstanding service, ministry, and influence."

It stated that a further announcement will be made shortly regarding his successor.

Influential

Dr. Stephen Cobb is regarded as one of the most influential and respected musicians within the Salvation Army, as well as someone who has increasingly made an acclaimed impression on the secular brass banding movement.

Following in a renowned family tradition, he made his mark as principal cornet of Hendon Salvation Army Band and then the ISB.

Driving force

As Bandmaster he was a driving force in pioneering a new era of musical openness with recordings, concerts and international tours, including innovative links to the wider banding world.

Numerous high-profile projects have included a series of critically acclaimed CD releases — the flagship 'Heritage' project recently seeing the release of Volume 8 in the series.

A hugely respected music educator he completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree at Salford University and since 2001 was the Territorial Music Director for the United Kingdom Territory with the Republic of Ireland, overseeing aspects of Salvation Army musical activity.

Adjudicator

A member of the Hendon corps in North London where he was, for many years its Bandmaster, he instigated the formation of the Territorial Youth Band.

In recent years he has become a highly respected brass band adjudicator, with appointments at major championships events such as the British Open, National Championships of Great Britain, Brass in Concert, New Zealand and Swiss National Championships.

He recently led The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army at the Royal College of Music in celebrating the 80th birthday of composer Edward Gregson, whilst in 2026 he will judge at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.