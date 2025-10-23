National Youth Orchestra enjoys record response

A record number of young players applied to gain a place on the 2026 National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain

The National Youth Orchestra has announced its line-up of 160 musicians who will perform under the baton of Principal Conductor and Musical Advisor Alpesh Chauhan OBE in 2026.

Record number

It follows a record number of applications for places from teenage musicians, 43% of whom have come through the NYO Inspire programme and from all parts of the UK.

38% of the musicians are Black, Asian or ethnically diverse, with half of the positions and 55% of the leadership roles held by those from state schools.

Artistic direction

The appointment of Alpesh Chauhan OBE builds on the partnership forged during NYO's 'To the Beat' tour last Spring and will see him shape the orchestra's artistic direction. He will conduct on their Spring tour, performing 'Romeo and Juliet' and other works in Manchester and London.

He stated: "I am so inspired by the unique energy these exceptional young musicians bring. They show a complete willingness to work hard and a hunger to always be better. The way they explore the music they play and share that with other young people is very special."

Demand

CEO and Creative Director, Sarah Alexander OBE, added: "The extraordinary demand for NYO's programmes shows how deeply orchestral music connects with young people. The Orchestra of 2026 will carry that spirit forward, sharing orchestral music wherever teenagers are."

Repertoire to be performed in 2026 includes Debussy's 'Iberia', Ravel's 'Rapsodie Espagnole', Anna Clyne's 'DANCE' and Karim Al Zand's 'City Scenes' at London's Barbican, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall and Warwick Arts Centre in January 2026.

Tickets for all NYO's concerts remain free for teenagers.

https://www.nyo.org.uk/