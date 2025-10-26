Help required for embouchure research

Brass players are being asked to help a study into identifying potential factors that contribute to embouchure-related health concerns.

Brass players aged 18 and over in the UK are being asked to help with doctoral research.

The study aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the performance and practice activities of professional and emerging brass musicians in the UK, whilst also identifying potential factors that contribute to embouchure-related health concerns.

It is being undertaken by Akira Liu, a PhD candidate and RCM Scholar at the Royal Academy of Music Centre for Performance Science in London under the supervision of Dr Anna DÃ©tÃ¡ri, academic and author, Prof Trevor Herbert, and Amos Miller, RCM Head of Brass.

15 minutes

Akira told 4BR: "I'm reaching out to kindly ask for assistance with this research. The study involves an anonymous online survey taking less than 15 minutes. All data will be treated with strict confidentiality in line with ethical approval granted by the Royal College of Music Ethics Committee.

Support from brass players will make a valuable contribution to advancing knowledge in musician health and wellbeing, and it may also help inform future pedagogical and preventive strategies for brass musicians."

Functions and problems

The research will look at embouchure functions and problems in professional and emerging brass musicians through investigating everyday practice and performance activities, and experience of embouchure-related challenges in the UK.

It aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the routines and habits of brass musicians, while also to identify potential factors that contribute to playing/embouchure-related health concerns.

Find out more

Those taking part do not have to have experienced embouchure problems to participate in the study.

To find out more and participate:

https://imperial.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_esWkOK3XTpHEcvQ