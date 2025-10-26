                 

*
banner

News

Podcast: Brass Matters with John Wallace

John Wallace in conversion with composer Errollyn Wallen — talking all things brass and brass bands.

Brass Matters
  John Wallace is joined by composer Errollyn Wallen

Sunday, 26 October 2025

        

The latest podcast episode of trumpet icon John Wallace in conversation about 'Brass Matters' sees him joined by Errollyn Wallen, Master of the King's Music and his great friend, composer, arranger and tuba player Tony George.

Together they explore the Belize born composer's career and connection to the brass band world — from her first work, 'Chrome' for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain through to her most recent compositions that have brought her worldwide acclaim — working with the likes of Onyx Brass and trombonist Angus Butt.

Trial and admiration

She admits 'Chrome' was "a trial by fire", although she pays tribute to the kindness and understanding shown by Elgar Howarth in its development.

John explores her family connections and speaks of her admiration of the many great brass players she has been aware of, including David Childs and how she would like to write for him. She also recalls her 50-minute oration about coalmining written for Welsh National Opera.

To enjoy:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmMJGq6WewY&t=5s

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

lbba

Report & Results: 2025 LBBA Contest

October 27 • Derwent Brass leads the prize winners in the battles of Bosworth with section victories claimed by East of England Co-op, Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Thrapston Town and Moulton 77.

Brass Matters

Podcast: Brass Matters with John Wallace

October 26 • John Wallace in conversion with composer Errollyn Wallen — talking all things brass and brass bands.

Blackboard

Petition set up to protect Music Service provision in Dumfries & Galloway

October 26 • The provision of an instrumental music service is under potential threat in Scotland as a local authority looks to make budget cuts.

Bedworth

Midlands announces judges for 2026 Area Championships.

October 26 • The panel of judges tasked with picking the qualifiers in Bedworth next March have been announced.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

City of Norwich Brass

October 25 • Weâ€™re Recruiting!. Do you have the sound, passion, and presence to lead our trombone section?. Weâ€™re looking for a Solo Trombone to join our friendly and ambitious brass band.. We rehearse on Tuesday evenings at Hethersett Village Hall, Norwich, NR9 3JJ

Harlow Brass Band

October 25 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Epping Forest Band

October 23 • We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top