Podcast: Brass Matters with John Wallace

John Wallace in conversion with composer Errollyn Wallen — talking all things brass and brass bands.

The latest podcast episode of trumpet icon John Wallace in conversation about 'Brass Matters' sees him joined by Errollyn Wallen, Master of the King's Music and his great friend, composer, arranger and tuba player Tony George.

Together they explore the Belize born composer's career and connection to the brass band world — from her first work, 'Chrome' for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain through to her most recent compositions that have brought her worldwide acclaim — working with the likes of Onyx Brass and trombonist Angus Butt.

Trial and admiration

She admits 'Chrome' was "a trial by fire", although she pays tribute to the kindness and understanding shown by Elgar Howarth in its development.

John explores her family connections and speaks of her admiration of the many great brass players she has been aware of, including David Childs and how she would like to write for him. She also recalls her 50-minute oration about coalmining written for Welsh National Opera.

To enjoy:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmMJGq6WewY&t=5s