Radio: Touch of Brass

Music linked to Remembrance Day is brought to us by Martin Upfold and Julie Hedge

The Touch of Brass programme is hosted by Martin Upfold and co-presenter Julie Hedge is on the air each week on Community Radio Station Swindon105.5.com.

Not only can you tune in each week and listen to a new programme, you can also repeat things on 'Catch Up' too.

Martin Upfold

Martin's family banding roots lie with Pelton Fell Band, now the NASUWT Riverside Band with whom his grandfather and great grandfather both played.

He started to play on Eb bass aged 13, and went on to play with Swindon Youth Band, the Swindon Young Musicians Club, Swindon Concert Brass and Aldbourne Band.

He returned to Swindon Band and continued to play with them under the late Francis Cowley. He also had time to fit in playing with the Wessex RAF Voluntary Band and went on to play again with Swindon Pegasus Brass.

He started to work with Community radio station Swindon105.5 in 2008 presenting 'A Touch of Brass' which you can hear between 6pm & 7pm every Sunday evening.

In 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinsons but has maintained his programme ever since, much to the delight of listeners around the banding world who listen in every week.

Martin welcomes listeners every Sunday between 6.00pm & 7.00pm on Swindon105.5





Sunday 2nd November:



Army of the Nile (Alford)

Band of the Grenadier Guards

Poet & Peasant (Von Suppe)

Brighouse & Rastrick

Great Little Army (Alford)

Band of the Royal Welch Fusiliers

Colonel Bogey (Alford)

Band of the Women's Royal Army Corps

Tie a Yellow Ribbon round the Old Oak Tree (Levine/Russell-Brown)

Central Band of the Royal British Legion

The Middy (Alford)

Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines

On the Quarter Deck (Alford)

Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines

Mancini Spectacular (Mancini)

Band of the Coldstream Guards

The Thin Red Line (Alford)

Band of the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders

Standard of St George (Alford)

Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines