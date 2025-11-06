Wakefield pays tribute to Beckley

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass has paid its musical tribute to former MD Duncan Beckley at a recent local concert.

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass recently paid tribute to their former Musical Director Duncan Beckley MBE, with a concert at their local Sandal Methodist Church organised by Wakefield Chantry.

Thank you

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Martin Hall for stepping in at short notice to be our conductor for the evening, and we are extremely grateful to him.

A big thank you also goes to Michael Dodd for his support and encouragement over the last few weeks following the loss of our beloved conductor Duncan Beckley MBE."

They added: "This concert was Duncan's first concert with us last year and on Friday we played the programme he had chosen for us. Martin gave a wonderful tribute to him. We played our hearts out and hope we made Duncan proud."