John Packer gains further endorsement of King's Award

John Packer Musical Instruments, the Somerset-based musical instrument manufacturer, distributor and retailer recently welcomed Mohammed Saddiq, His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, to present the company with a 'King's Award' and scroll on behalf of the monarch.

The company which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 won the prestigious 'King's Award for Enterprise' in the International Trade category earlier this year, recognising the outstanding international growth of the flourishing business.



It is the second time JP Musical Instruments has been honoured, having received the Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category in 2018.

Reflecting on the presentation, Rob Hanson, Managing Director of John Packer Musical Instruments, told 4BR: "It was a huge honour to welcome His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset and to show him around our retail office and warehouse facilities where we export to more than 40 countries all over the world."

Earlier this year Rob Hanson attended a reception at Windsor Castle, where he spoke with King Charles III, as well as HRH The Princess Royal and HRH The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh about the success of the company.

The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is seen as one of the most prestigious, with successful businesses able to use the King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.



John Packer Musical Instruments has its head office in Somerset. The company also includes brands such as Rath Trombones in Yorkshire and Taylor Trumpets in Norfolk.