Wainwright writes major work to commemorate Coventry Blitz

Composer Andrew Wainwright major work for choir, orchestra and organ will commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz.

Andrew Wainwright
  Andrew Wainwright has been commissioned to write the work

Thursday, 06 November 2025

        

Composer Andrew Wainwright has been commissioned by Armonico Consort to write a major work for choir, orchestra and organ to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz.

Peace in our Time

The work, entitled 'Peace in our Time', conducted by Christopher Monks will now be performed at three of the UK's major cathedrals during November — Coventry, Wells and Worcester.

It will feature the Armonico Consort and Orchestra, AC Academy Chorus and the choristers of Coventry Cathedral Choir, Wells Cathedral School Chamber Choir and King's School Worcester Chamber Choir.

Coventry Blitz

The focal point of the Coventry Blitz occurred on the evening of the 14th and early morning of the 15th November 1940, which devastated the city, leaving hundreds dead and many of its buildings, including its Cathedral, destroyed.

Andrew told 4BR: "'Peace in our Time' is based on the timeless plea found in the evocative poetry of John Oxenham, which was set to music by Eric Ball and featured in his 'Triumph of Peace'.

I have based it on my own original tune, but one that makes reference to Ball's music at the end of the work. It is a reflection on humanity's enduring hope for reconciliation and stillness amidst turmoil."

'Peace in our Time' is based on the timeless plea found in the evocative poetry of John Oxenham, which was set to music by Eric Ball and featured in his 'Triumph of Peace'Andrew Wainwright

Armed Man

Also featuring in the concert will be Karl Jenkins' hugely popular 'The Armed Man — A Mass for Peace'. In between movements will be incidental music composed by Andrew, superimposed by lyrics that have been created by students in a number of local schools, describing their feelings on the impact of war.

Concerts:


Coventry Cathedral
12th November (7.00pm)

Wells Cathedral
20th November (7.00pm)

Worcester Cathedral
27th November (7.00pm)

Tickets for each concert are still available and can be booked at https://www.armonico.org.uk/whats-on/karl-jenkins-the-armed-man/

        

