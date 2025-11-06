                 

*
banner

News

Skipton time travels for vet series

Skipton Brass will be seen and heard in 1945 in an episode of the popular Channel 5 series 'All Creatures Great and Small'...

Skipton
  The band performed on set for the programme

Thursday, 06 November 2025

        

Yorkshire's Skipton Brass has enjoyed a bit of time travel of late by joining the cast of the popular Channel 5 television series 'All Creatures Great and Small', which follows the life of a 1940s rural veterinary practice in the Yorkshire Dales.

Hit show

The hit show is a reprise of the BBC series from the 1970s and reaches a global audience.

The band was approached by producers earlier this year to bring the 1945 VJ Day celebrations to life by adding the sound of what would be a proud Yorkshire brass band.

Acting alongside Nicholas Ralph, who plays the iconic wartime vet, James Herriot, they feature in a dramatic scene on the moors, where a beacon is lit to celebrate the end of World War II, accompanied by their poignant rendition of 'I Vow To Thee My Country' which was arranged by Musical Director, Adrian Austin.

Aired

Aired last week on Channel 5 the scene commemorates the nationwide tradition of lighting beacons, symbolizing hope, unity, and the triumph of the Allied forces in 1945, as Japan finally surrendered.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be part of All Creatures Great and Small," said Adrian.

"Being part of bringing this moment in history to life was like travelling back in time somehow. As we were filming, we all felt like we were actually there in 1945 as the set, script and costume design felt so real!"

Fantastic opportunity

He added: "It's been a fantastic opportunity for the band to be featured on such a popular show to contribute to its nostalgic charm.

It also highlighted the important contribution that brass bands made to communities during wartime, performing at factories, military bases, and other wartime venues."

It's been a fantastic opportunity for the band to be featured on such a popular show to contribute to its nostalgic charmSkipton Brass

Fast forward

Fast forward 80 years and Skipton will this year perform outside their local Holy Trinity Church supporting the parade and the laying of wreaths.

The image (above) shows the band in the picturesque village of Arncliffe, performing with Siegfried Farnon (played by actor Samuel West) and Mrs. Hall and other guest actors playing, Charlotte Beauvoir, Grace Chapman and Elijah Wentworth.

Enjoyed

The players certainly enjoyed their trip back in time, even if the local beer used in celebration wasn't real. "That kept us in tune!" said Sarah Paul, Skipton's Band Manager.

It was wonderful reminder though of the celebrations as well as the cost of victory.

The episode featuring the band can now be seen on Channel 5's My5 platform.

        

TAGS: Skipton

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kerkrade

Kerkrade global line-ups confirmed

November 6 • There will be a true global challenge to become World Champion in Kerkrade next year.

John Packer

John Packer gains further endorsement of King's Award

November 6 • The instrument manufacturer, retailer and distributor welcomed His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset to set the seal on their recent King's Award for Enterprise.

Skipton

Skipton time travels for vet series

November 6 • Skipton Brass will be seen and heard in 1945 in an episode of the popular Channel 5 series 'All Creatures Great and Small'...

Andrew Wainwright

Wainwright writes major work to commemorate Coventry Blitz

November 6 • Composer Andrew Wainwright major work for choir, orchestra and organ will commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 7 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 9 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Delph Band - Remembrance Sunday Concert

Sunday 9 November • Delph Band Club. Lawton Square, . Delph, . Oldham OL3 5DT

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

November 4 • We are a busy and very friendly 2nd section band with 5 current vacancies - FRONT ROW CORNET â€“ BACK ROW CORNET- EUPHONIUM - Bb BASS - PERCUSSION. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.

Harlow Brass Band

November 4 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Chinnor Silver

November 4 • Our COMMUNITY BANDS next rehearsal is on Monday 10th at 11am and held in our bandroom.. Blowing with us doesn't impact your own band and its free.. We welcome all regardless of ability . Tea and cakes an added bonus.

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top