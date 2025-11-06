Skipton time travels for vet series

Skipton Brass will be seen and heard in 1945 in an episode of the popular Channel 5 series 'All Creatures Great and Small'...

Yorkshire's Skipton Brass has enjoyed a bit of time travel of late by joining the cast of the popular Channel 5 television series 'All Creatures Great and Small', which follows the life of a 1940s rural veterinary practice in the Yorkshire Dales.

Hit show

The hit show is a reprise of the BBC series from the 1970s and reaches a global audience.

The band was approached by producers earlier this year to bring the 1945 VJ Day celebrations to life by adding the sound of what would be a proud Yorkshire brass band.

Acting alongside Nicholas Ralph, who plays the iconic wartime vet, James Herriot, they feature in a dramatic scene on the moors, where a beacon is lit to celebrate the end of World War II, accompanied by their poignant rendition of 'I Vow To Thee My Country' which was arranged by Musical Director, Adrian Austin.

Aired

Aired last week on Channel 5 the scene commemorates the nationwide tradition of lighting beacons, symbolizing hope, unity, and the triumph of the Allied forces in 1945, as Japan finally surrendered.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be part of All Creatures Great and Small," said Adrian.

"Being part of bringing this moment in history to life was like travelling back in time somehow. As we were filming, we all felt like we were actually there in 1945 as the set, script and costume design felt so real!"

Fantastic opportunity

He added: "It's been a fantastic opportunity for the band to be featured on such a popular show to contribute to its nostalgic charm.

It also highlighted the important contribution that brass bands made to communities during wartime, performing at factories, military bases, and other wartime venues."

Fast forward

Fast forward 80 years and Skipton will this year perform outside their local Holy Trinity Church supporting the parade and the laying of wreaths.

The image (above) shows the band in the picturesque village of Arncliffe, performing with Siegfried Farnon (played by actor Samuel West) and Mrs. Hall and other guest actors playing, Charlotte Beauvoir, Grace Chapman and Elijah Wentworth.

Enjoyed

The players certainly enjoyed their trip back in time, even if the local beer used in celebration wasn't real. "That kept us in tune!" said Sarah Paul, Skipton's Band Manager.

It was wonderful reminder though of the celebrations as well as the cost of victory.

The episode featuring the band can now be seen on Channel 5's My5 platform.