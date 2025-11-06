                 

*
banner

News

Tonner takes helm at Kingdom Brass

Eoin Tonner has been appointed the new MD at Kingdom Brass

Kingdom Brass
  Kingdom Brass has announced its new MD

Thursday, 06 November 2025

        

Scottish Championship Section Kingdom Brass has announced the appointment of Eoin Tonner as their new Musical Director.

The respected conductor, trumpeter, composer and arranger studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and has established a versatile career in performance, music education and ensemble leadership.

Wide range

Eoin has worked with a range of leading brass ensembles in the UK and Europe and previously served as MD at Brass Band Sachsen in Germany as well as previously guest conducting Whitburn, Bathgate, Kirikintilloch and Kingdom Brass in both concert and competition settings.

        

TAGS: Kingdom Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kerkrade

Kerkrade global line-ups confirmed

November 6 • There will be a true global challenge to become World Champion in Kerkrade next year.

John Packer

John Packer gains further endorsement of King's Award

November 6 • The instrument manufacturer, retailer and distributor welcomed His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset to set the seal on their recent King's Award for Enterprise.

Skipton

Skipton time travels for vet series

November 6 • Skipton Brass will be seen and heard in 1945 in an episode of the popular Channel 5 series 'All Creatures Great and Small'...

Andrew Wainwright

Wainwright writes major work to commemorate Coventry Blitz

November 6 • Composer Andrew Wainwright major work for choir, orchestra and organ will commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 7 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 9 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Delph Band - Remembrance Sunday Concert

Sunday 9 November • Delph Band Club. Lawton Square, . Delph, . Oldham OL3 5DT

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

November 4 • We are a busy and very friendly 2nd section band with 5 current vacancies - FRONT ROW CORNET â€“ BACK ROW CORNET- EUPHONIUM - Bb BASS - PERCUSSION. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.

Harlow Brass Band

November 4 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Chinnor Silver

November 4 • Our COMMUNITY BANDS next rehearsal is on Monday 10th at 11am and held in our bandroom.. Blowing with us doesn't impact your own band and its free.. We welcome all regardless of ability . Tea and cakes an added bonus.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top