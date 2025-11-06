Tonner takes helm at Kingdom Brass

Eoin Tonner has been appointed the new MD at Kingdom Brass

Scottish Championship Section Kingdom Brass has announced the appointment of Eoin Tonner as their new Musical Director.

The respected conductor, trumpeter, composer and arranger studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and has established a versatile career in performance, music education and ensemble leadership.

Wide range

Eoin has worked with a range of leading brass ensembles in the UK and Europe and previously served as MD at Brass Band Sachsen in Germany as well as previously guest conducting Whitburn, Bathgate, Kirikintilloch and Kingdom Brass in both concert and competition settings.

