Cosh expertise on offer for Area gains

Bands can use the essential experience of Paul Cosh in their bids to improve their chances of Regional Championship success next year.

Paul Cosh, the highly respected conductor, educator, teacher and adjudicator is to make his unique experience available to bands as they prepare for the 2026 Regional Championships.

The author of the critically acclaimed 'Brass Essentials' series of tutor books is regarded as one of the finest teachers in the brass world.

Workshop

His workshop sessions are designed to help players build a solid foundation of sound and intonation through two months of regular focused practice, linked to the works they are to perform at the Area events.

The workshops will take place through December 2025 and January 2026 and apply the ethos of 'marginal gains'.

Marginal gains

As Paul told 4BR: "I'm looking for players to improve a little — the result being that their band improves a lot. The workshops will be based on hymn tune playing with subtle enhancements tailored to each player linked to the test-pieces and my own 'Brass Essentials — Practice Companion'.

To find out more go to: www.paulcosh.com