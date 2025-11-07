                 

Death of Julie Nicholl

The death has been announced of Scottish Brass Band Association Treasurer and Kingdom Brass member, Julie Nicholl

Julie Nicholll
  Julie was a highly popular figure in the Scottish brass band movement.

Friday, 07 November 2025

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has lost a second valued member of its organisation in just a week, following news of the death of long serving treasurer and trustee Julie Nicoll.

Julie passed away on 5th November after losing her battle with cancer. She was aged just 46. She is survived by her husband Steve, and two younger sisters, Dawn and Amy.

Connections

A proud member of Kingdom Brass (alongside her husband), Julie played at all levels from Fourth to Championship Section over a 30 year playing career. After joining Tullis Russell Mills Band in 1995, she enjoyed spells with Shotts St Patrick's, MacTaggart Scott Loanhead and Newtongrange Silver before joining Kingdom Brass in 2012.

She also served as President of the Brass in the Park organisation, overseeing the move to the Mining Museum in Newtongrange, and as Secretary of the MacTaggart Scott Loanhead Band for five years.

Her connection to SBBA started in 2006 and saw her oversee an effective modernisation of contest results, IT and on-stage presentation at major events — including for the European Festival of Brass in 2014.

Professional and supportive

Her professionalism was allied to a wonderful supportive ethos as part of SBBA's stage management and organisational team.

She was elected interim SBBA treasurer in August 2014 before being formally elected to the position, enhancing SBBA's financial robustness in the administration of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Julie held an MA (Hons) degree in Management, an MSc in Professional Education and Leadership and a Professional Graduate Diploma in Education, and spent ten years in retail and wholesale management prior to qualifying as a business education teacher. She was principal teacher in Business Studies at Perth High School.

Her professionalism was allied to a wonderful supportive ethos as part of SBBA's stage management and organisational team.

Deep sadness

Kingdom Brass stated: "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our horn player, Julie Nicoll. She was one of the early members of the band and will always be one of the 'Kingdom girlies.'

After a short illness, she passed away with her loving husband, Steve, by her side. We are all devastated by this news, and our hearts and love go out to Steve and her family. She has gone too soon."

Stalwart

In paying her tribute to a close friend and colleague, SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "SBBA passes on its sincerest condolences to the family and her closest friends.

Julie was undoubtedly a stalwart of SBBA for two decades and the wider banding community for almost 30 years and her passing will leave a huge hole in our administration team which will be hard to fill

We send our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to her family, fellow musicians, work colleagues and close friends."

        

