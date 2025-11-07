Band Supplies Ltd adds to director board

Major addition to leading independent retailer as Rob Hanson of John Packer Musical Instruments becomes a director of Band Supplies Ltd.

Band Supplies Ltd has welcomed the addition of Rob Hanson as a director of the respected family business.

He joins with immediate effect, bringing decades of experience in music retail and expertise in sales and marketing strategies.

Delighted

He will join the family company spearheaded by MD Ronnie Tennant, alongside wife Ann and daughter Stephanie, with Ronnie telling 4BR: "We've enjoyed a long and beneficial relationship with John Packer Musical Instruments, and we are now delighted to be developing this connection further by welcoming Rob as a director."

He added: "Having known Rob for decades we look forward to working alongside him in what is an exciting new chapter in our company's history. Rob brings a vast amount of experience of our competitive sector and we will greatly value his expertise as we look forward to a new era for Band Supplies Ltd."

Honoured

In response, Rob Hanson, stated: "I'm honoured to be joining such a highly respected company in this role. Band Supplies has long been the 'one-stop-shop' for customers searching for their ideal musical instrument, from experienced professionals to those taking the first steps on their musical journey.

I now look forward to working alongside the Tennant family to help guide the company into the future."

Leading retailer

Set up in 1978, Band Supplies Ltd has become one of the leading musical instrument and accessory suppliers in the UK.

With premises in Glasgow and Leeds, it has developed extensive relationships with individuals, bands and organisations becoming one of the largest retailers of leading brands that cater for the brass and wider education market — from Besson, John Packer and Yamaha to Yanagisawa, Pearl, Azumi, Jupiter, Selmer, Trevor James and Conn-Selmer.

Earlier this year, family member Raymond Tennant retired from the business after more than 40 years as its education specialist, though he continues in an advisory role. The company's Leeds store is managed by Chris Tudball, one of the most respected figures in the industry.

More information:

More information on the products and services on offer from Band Supplies is available at: www.bandsupplies.co.uk