Remember, Remember for Friary...

Once again Friary Brass lead the revellers in remembering the Gunpowder Plot and its grisly local connections.

Friary
  Frairy take part each year (image from 2024)

Friday, 07 November 2025

        

Friary Brass was joined by fireworks, effigies and tableaux, as they marched through the streets of Lewes in East Sussex entertaining thousands of spectators at the town's historic Bonfire Night celebrations.

80,000

Believed to be the largest event of its kind in the UK, it commemorates the 1605 November 5th 'Gunpowder Plot', as well as the 17 Protestant martyrs of the town who were burnt at the stake during religious persecutions in the reign of Queen Mary.

Each is commemorated by a cross of fire carried in the procession which attracts between 25 and 30 local and national bonfire societies and up to 80,000 attendees.

Dusk till midnight

The band played various sets from dusk till after midnight surrounded by the revellers. A particular favourite was 'Sussex by the Sea', said to have been inspired by the poem 'Sussex' by Rudyard Kipling, and adopted as the unofficial anthem of the county and also of nearby Brighton & Hove Albion FC.

Looking back on a memorable night, Friary Brass Chairperson, David Wicks said: "What an unbelievable experience with the noise of firecrackers everywhere and the costumes all adding to the atmosphere.

It's definitely one of our most memorable and unusual gigs and we're thrilled to be part of such a historic occasion."

        

TAGS: Friary Brass

