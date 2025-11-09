BrookWright Music: Benedicamus Domino (Andrew Wainwright)

A major festive work ready and waiting from the pen of Andrew Wainwright.

Andrew Wainwright's spectacular festive work is based on the well-known carols 'Unto us is born a son' and 'Infant Holy'.

Three joined movements

Set in three joined movements, the outer two sections are full of joy and vibrance, with a magical, ethereal middle section featuring 'Infant Holy'. The work comes to a close with a grandioso finish and rendition of 'Unto us is born a son'.





Rolling score



To view a rolling score video of the work featuring the Canadian Staff Band:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6uprFRJolY

Live performance



For a live performance video featuring Dallas Brass Band:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjXPQFOM_a0





PDF and Sheet Music



PDFs available at:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/benedicamus-domino-brass-band

Sheet music available exclusively from World of Brass: www.worldofbrass.com



Difficulty Level: 1st Section +