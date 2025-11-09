                 

BrookWright Music: Benedicamus Domino (Andrew Wainwright)

A major festive work ready and waiting from the pen of Andrew Wainwright.

BrookwRIGHT
  Andrew Wainwright's major work combines two well know festive carols

Sunday, 09 November 2025

        

Andrew Wainwright's spectacular festive work is based on the well-known carols 'Unto us is born a son' and 'Infant Holy'.

Three joined movements

Set in three joined movements, the outer two sections are full of joy and vibrance, with a magical, ethereal middle section featuring 'Infant Holy'. The work comes to a close with a grandioso finish and rendition of 'Unto us is born a son'.

Rolling score


To view a rolling score video of the work featuring the Canadian Staff Band:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6uprFRJolY

Live performance


For a live performance video featuring Dallas Brass Band:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjXPQFOM_a0

PDF and Sheet Music


PDFs available at:
https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/benedicamus-domino-brass-band

Sheet music available exclusively from World of Brass: www.worldofbrass.com

Difficulty Level: 1st Section +

        

