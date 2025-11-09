Webster passes on expertise to brass band students

Roger Webster recently added to the student appeal of studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

The students of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire recently welcomed Roger Webster for a day of tutorship as part of their brass band studies course.

The Besson artist not only gave technique and practice insight to individual students but also provided invaluable insight into performance psychology.

The invitation came from Head of Brass, Ed Jones and Ian Porthouse, Director of Brass Band Studies, with Ian telling 4BR: "Being able to welcome truly world class artists to work with our students is a central part of our education offer at the Conservatoire.

None more so than Roger, who provided our students with tutorship and insight of fantastic clarity and understanding. To see and hear the immediate response from students was really something. I can't thank him enough for his time, expertise and understanding of how our students can fulfil their obvious promise."

Roger certainly enjoyed his visit and told 4BR: "Ian is leading a course that continues to provide a wonderful grounding for student brass band performers. They were engaged and engaging, keen to learn, experiment and enjoy what we explored together.

There is significant talent here at the Conservatoire which is being nurtured with a great deal of expertise. It was a great day and I really enjoyed it."

