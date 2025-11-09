                 

*
banner

News

Webster passes on expertise to brass band students

Roger Webster recently added to the student appeal of studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Webster
  Roger Webster passed on expertise to RBC brass band studies students

Sunday, 09 November 2025

        

The students of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire recently welcomed Roger Webster for a day of tutorship as part of their brass band studies course.

The Besson artist not only gave technique and practice insight to individual students but also provided invaluable insight into performance psychology.

Invitation

The invitation came from Head of Brass, Ed Jones and Ian Porthouse, Director of Brass Band Studies, with Ian telling 4BR: "Being able to welcome truly world class artists to work with our students is a central part of our education offer at the Conservatoire.

None more so than Roger, who provided our students with tutorship and insight of fantastic clarity and understanding. To see and hear the immediate response from students was really something. I can't thank him enough for his time, expertise and understanding of how our students can fulfil their obvious promise."

Talent

Roger certainly enjoyed his visit and told 4BR: "Ian is leading a course that continues to provide a wonderful grounding for student brass band performers. They were engaged and engaging, keen to learn, experiment and enjoy what we explored together.

There is significant talent here at the Conservatoire which is being nurtured with a great deal of expertise. It was a great day and I really enjoyed it."

Find out more

To find out more about the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire brass band studies course go to:

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/music/departments/brass

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Swedish

Results: 2025 Swedish National Championships

November 9 • Gota Brass make it eight wins in a row as they secure the Swedish title yet again

Paul Mealor

Mealor provides 12 answers

November 9 • Composer Paul Mealor reveals more about his life, work and future plans — including his latest brass band world premiere.

Webster

Webster passes on expertise to brass band students

November 9 • Roger Webster recently added to the student appeal of studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Varley

Varley takes decision to end Grimethorpe tenure

November 9 • Grimethorpe's respected solo horn player Helen Varley has stepped down from playing with the Yorkshire band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 7 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 9 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Delph Band - Remembrance Sunday Concert

Sunday 9 November • Delph Band Club. Lawton Square, . Delph, . Oldham OL3 5DT

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

November 9 • Attention soprano cornet players!. Tintwistle band (famed for the number 1 hit single Matchstalk Men and Matchstalk Cats and Dogs!) are looking for a soprano cornet player!. We are 2nd section, enjoy all year round concerts/contests, and band social events.

Harlow Brass Band

November 8 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

West Wycombe Brass Band

November 8 • West Wycombe Brass Band are looking for players. Horn,Flugel and cornets. Non contesting friendly band with sensible engagement list. Wednesday rehearsal 7.45-9.45pm in own hall. Come along for a blow, all welcome.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top