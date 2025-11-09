Mealor provides 12 answers

Composer Paul Mealor reveals more about his life, work and future plans — including his latest brass band world premiere.

Composer Paul Mealor has given insight into his life, work and hopes for the future as part of a series of 12 questions asked by leading figures from Welsh Music.

It is part of a series published by Ty Cerdd, Music Centre Wales, which promotes and celebrates Welsh music making in all its forms — including brass bands.

Tranquil Abiding

The questions include finding out more about his role as the Artistic Director of the North Wales Music Festival which takes place later this month which will see the world premiere of his latest work for the medium 'Tranquil Abiding' that will be performed by Foden's Band.

Find out more



https://www.tycerdd.org/9-questions-paul-mealor