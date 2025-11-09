                 

Varley takes decision to end Grimethorpe tenure

Grimethorpe's respected solo horn player Helen Varley has stepped down from playing with the Yorkshire band.

Varley
  Helen was publicly thanked by the band at her last concert performance.

Sunday, 09 November 2025

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has bid a fond farewell to solo horn player Helen Varley, who has taken the decision to step down and take a break from banding.

Respected

The hugely respected performer was appointed in 2017 and has been an integral part of the band since, not only as a fine soloist, but in also being proactively involved in several projects, recordings and high-profile concert performances.

Her notable contribution to the 'Grimethorpe Adventure project', a series of story-telling pieces aimed at brass players of all ages and abilities gained widespread acclaim.

Privilege

Following her final concert appearance where a presentation was made to her, Helen stated: "It's been a privilege to have been custodian of the solo horn seat for the past eight years.

I grew up listening to the phenomenal sound of classic Grimethorpe recordings, and being able to sit on stage and play iconic pieces like 'MacArthur Park' for real is always a thrill."

She added: "I've got some unforgettable memories and made some fantastic friends, and whilst I'm sad to be stepping back from banding I'm looking forward to supporting Grimethorpe from the audience side of the stage in future."

Admirable

In thanking Helen for her outstanding contribution, Band Manager, Andy Kennedy said; "Helen's commitment as a bandsperson has been admirable and we would like to say a huge thank-you for her time for everything she has done for the band."

        

