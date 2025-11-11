Limited places remain for Youth Champs 2026

There are not many places left to be filled for the 2026 National Youth Championships — so you had better be quick if you want to be a part of a great day of music making.

With the closing date for registration fast approaching for the 2026 National Youth Brass Bands Championships of Great Britain, event organisers Brass Bands England have urged bands and ensembles to snap up the remaining places to avoid disappointment.

The 'Youth Champs' take place on Saturday 28th March at King Edward's School, Birmingham, and are open to all levels, from training bands and beginner groups to leading ensembles.

New section

The introduction of a new Challenge Section in 2026 sees the event showcase four levels of music making.

The non-competitive Showcase Section, celebrates participation, creativity, and development whilst the Performance Section is a supportive, low-pressure environment for bands new to contesting.

The new Challenge Section is now aimed at ambitious ensembles aspiring to Championship level in future years with the Championship Section spotlighting the very best in youth banding.

The highest placed English band from the Championship Section will represent England at the 2027 European Youth Brass Band Championships.

Strong response

Speaking about the 2026 event, Brass Bands England's Event Manager Jess Wilson told 4BR: "It's been fantastic to see such a strong response from youth bands across the country this year. With only a limited number of places now remaining, we're encouraging any bands still thinking about entering to secure their spot as soon as possible.

The Youth Champs is always a highlight in the calendar — a real celebration of young talent and musical energy — and we can't wait to see the incredible performances our 2026 entrants will bring."

Band entry is £50 for BBE Member bands, and £100 for non-member bands. Through the ticket scheme, which opens Monday 1st December, member bands have the opportunity to earn back their entry fee in its entirety by distributing tickets to their supporter network.

Registration for Youth Champs closes on Monday 1st December.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/618