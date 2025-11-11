Make sure you book your best BIC seat in the house

Your really don't want to miss out on the entertainment at Brass in Concert this year — even if you can't make it to Gateshead.

The countdown is now on for the 48th Brass in Concert Championships at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead on Saturday 15th November.

It has been sold out for weeks, but even if you haven't been lucky enough to get yourself a ticket, you can still enjoy the best seat in the house by tuning into www.wobplay.com to enjoy the action brought to you from World of Brass as it happens.

11 bands will provide a packed day of entertainment — all kicking off at 11.00am.

From McFly to Nosferatu

And you better be on time in more way than one, as defending champion Cory take to the stage with their programme inspired by the 40th anniversary of the film 'Back to the Future'.

They will be followed by KNDS Fairey's 'Pictures at an Exhibition' and the cooperation band's 'La Premiere', before the first half is completed by GUS Band's 'Love Beyond the Rose' and Kleppe Musikklag's 'Wall Street — For the Love of Money'.

After the interval at 3.25pm it will be Carlton Main's 'Eurovision', Foden's 'Exodus — Moses in Egypt', Brass Band Schoonhoven's, 'The Red Bike', Flowers 'The Heist' and Aldbourne 'Through the Wardrobe' before Brighouse & Rastrick's round things off with 'Dracula: A Shadow Through Time'.

From Marty McFly to Nosferatu, Egypt to Narnia, Amsterdam to ABBA, money pinched and money gambled, Mussorgsky to Stravinsky and much, much more...

www.wobplay.com

Youth Brass in Concert

And as an encore, on Sunday 16th November you can sit back and enjoy the next generation of entertainers in full flow as the Youth Brass in Concert Championships kick off at noon.

The Wobplay team will be there once more to bring you the programmes from Lancashire Youth, Elland Silver Youth, Lions Youth, Shepherd Youth, defending champion, Wardle Academy Youth, Houghton Area Youth and Youth Brass 2000.

www.wobplay.com

Tickets for the Youth Brass in Concert Championship are available via The Glasshouse website or by calling their Box Office on 0191 443 4661.