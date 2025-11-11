Big turn out for Scottish battles in Perth

There will be domestic as well as cross border rivalry on show in Perth later this month for the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge, Besson Scottish Open and Creative Scotland Scottish Youth Championships.

Almost 60 bands will head to Perth Concert Hall later this month to take part in the trio of 2025 Scottish Festival of Brass contests.

Challenge and Open

Saturday 22nd November will see 20 rivals from Sections 1-4 compete for the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge title by showcasing their own-choice test-piece selections for judges Simon Gresswell and Leigh Baker.

The following Saturday (29th November) 14 Championship Section contenders will compete for the Scottish Open, supported by Besson. This is also an own-choice test-piece event to be judged by Anne Crookston and Glyn Williams.

Youth Championships

In addition, the following day (Sunday 30th November), 25 talented ensembles will compete in the Scottish Youth Championships, supported by Creative Scotland.

The four sections — Novice, Non-competitive, Intermediate and Development will also be adjudicated by Anne Crookston and Glyn Williams.

Feast of music

Speaking about what promises to be two weekends of exciting music making, SBBA President, Carrie Boax told 4BR: "We are all looking forward to a feast of brass band music — from the finely honed skills of our elite bands to those young musicians who are just starting out on their banding journeys — all supported by our generous funders without whom it would not be the annual success it has become year after year."

Tickets

Among the numerous programme advertisers are SN Percussion, Renfrew Burgh Band, Brass Reconstruction and The Wind Section, to whom SBBA is very grateful for their continuing support.

Tickets for the Scottish Festival of Brass are available on the day at the entrance to Perth Concert Hall, priced at £16.50 (and £12.50 for concessions).

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 22nd November

Adjudicators: Simon Gresswell, Leigh Baker

Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald)

Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel)

Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall)

Broxburn & Livingston (Raymond Tennant)

Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)

Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering)

Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)

Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley)

Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)

Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser)

Johnstone (Raymond Tennant)

Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson)

Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)

Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)

Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)

North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)

Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)

Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)

Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren)

Unite Scotland Kinneil (Alan Ramsay)

Scottish Open — supported by Besson

Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 29th November

Adjudicators: Glyn Williams and Anne Crookston

Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)

Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)

Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)

Easington Colliery (Graeme Tindall)

East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)

Fishburn (Chris Bentham)

Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)

Kingdom Brass (Tom Smith)

Kirkintilloch Band (Martyn Ramsay)

Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)

Milnrow (Christopher Binns)

Pemberton Old DW (Ryan Watkins)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)

Scottish Youth Championships — supported by Creative Scotland

Perth Concert Hall

Sunday 30th November

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Glyn & Helen Williams

Non-competitive Section:

St David's & Penicuik Joint Youth (John A Dickson)

Novice Section:

Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)

Clackmannan District Beginners (Luci Lamb)

Cupar Bandits & Wizards (Alison Milne)

Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)

Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)

Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)

Kirkton Youth Band (Karen Heenan)

Loanhead Brass Roots and Newtongrange Junior Band (Alan Fernie)

Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)

Perth & Kinross Brass (Elaine Blackwood)

Intermediate Section:

Campbeltown Brass Intermediate (David Cosgrove)

Coalburn Bronze (Jim Park)

Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)

King's Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)

Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)

Loanhead Brass Youth (Alan Fernie)

Stranraer Brass Training (Angela Miller)

Tweed Valley Brass Youth (Keith Belleville)

Development Section:

Campbeltown Brass Development (Katrina Barr)

Irvine Youth Band (John Boax)

Newtongrange Junior Band (Alan Fernie)

Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullen)

Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)

Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)