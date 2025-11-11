                 

Moore on Radio 3

The acclaimed soloist can be heard performing Dani Howard's 'Trombone Concerto' on Radio 3 next week.

Peter Moore
  Peter Moore performed the work in concert at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester

Tuesday, 11 November 2025

        

Peter Moore can be heard in concerto mode on BBC Radio 3 next week in a recording of his recent performance at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester of Dani Howard's award-winning 'Trombone Concerto' with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra under conductor Elena Schwarz.

Breathtaking work

The concert not only featured the player giving a breathtaking account of the work written for him 2021, but there are also performances of Mahler's 'First Symphony' and Debussy's 'La Mer'.

You can listen to the concert on BBC Radio 3 on Tuesday 18th November at 7.30pm.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002m1w6

        

