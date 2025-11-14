                 

Eagley honoured by King's Award

The Eagley Band organisation has spoken of its pride after the announcement that it is to be presented with a King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Eagley Band
  The band is to be presented with The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2025

Friday, 14 November 2025

        

The Eagley Band is to be presented with The King's Award for Voluntary Service 2025, the highest such honour a voluntary organisation can receive in the UK.

The perpetual award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups in supporting their local communities and working to make life better for those around them. The band stated that they were "all honoured and delighted" to have been recognised in this way for their service to the community of Bolton.

Genuine family

A proud Chairperson, Deb Lyons stated: "Eagley Band is more than just music — we are a genuine family, a beacon of community spirit with a long tradition. We have achieved so much again this year; sell-out concerts, qualifying for the National Finals again, celebrating our 175th anniversary with a wonderful reunion concert, and now Royal recognition to top everything."

The sentiments were echoed by Eagley Band President, Gerry Russell who added: "When Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Michael Rollinson contacted our MD, Chris Wormald about bestowing this outstanding honour, we knew nothing of the award's existence.

It has been a privilege for many years to witness everything that has developed under Chris's inspirational leadership. We continue to attract packed audiences to our concerts and his constant encouraging of local people to become musicians and singers has proven to be an outstanding Bolton positive for decades."

We continue to attract packed audiences to our concerts and his constant encouraging of local people to become musicians and singers has proven to be an outstanding Bolton positive for decadesEagley Band President, Gerry Russell

Longevity

Chris Wormald added: "When the community band was established 22 years ago in order to provide a meaningful, high quality social interaction initially for retired local people who had never played an instrument before, nobody could have predicted the extraordinary standard and longevity of the band.

Equally, the same can be said with the community choir ten years later. For Eagley to be honoured with The King's Award for 2025 is remarkable."

He concluded: "We thank The Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Mrs Diane Hawkins very much indeed for her personal support of what we continue to do within our community and DL Michael Rollinson for his initial approach, which was the most unexpected surprise of all."

        

