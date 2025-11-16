Report & Result: 2025 Youth Brass in Concert Championship

Wardle Academy Youth Band retains it status as the entertainment leaders of the pack.

Wardle Academy Youth Band retained their Youth Brass in Concert Championship title with a programme that explored the exciting, as well as daunting possibilities that arise when human music-making comes face to face with the emergence of AI technology.

There was however nothing artificial about the intelligent approach led by MD Brad McCulloch and his players, as they held on to possession of the Roy Newsome Memorial Trophy in bagging the £500 first prize.

Tech Takeover

Their 'Tech Takeover' set coupled new commissions from Peter Graham and Lucy Pankhurst with other works with clearly defined thematic links — all delivered with razor-sharp choreography and striking multi-media presentation.

Opening with 'Fanfare for a New Age' by Goff Richards, the disembodied AI voice led the band through 'Light' by Fredrick Schjelderup, the tender cornet solo 'Reflection: URL', played by Oliver Tattersall and funky 'March IRL' (both by Lucy Pankhurst), before ending with 'Toccata Festiva' by Jan Van der Roost and Peter Graham's triumphant coda, 'Quantum Horizons Redux'.

Although the interactive element linked to the slightly less tech-savvy audience didn't really work, victory, their fourth in the five editions of the contest since 2018, was thoroughly deserved and testament to organisational ethos that promotes inclusivity and supportiveness, as well as endeavour and excellence.

They remain the trailblazers of youth brass band entertainment, fearless and fantastic.

Youth Brass Miller magic

The same applied to the other six competitors — led by rivals Youth Brass 2000, who once again brought their polished professionalism to the Glasshouse stage with an 'Essential Glenn Miller — Up, Up and Away' set.

Having raided what seemed to be the US Airforce's reserve supplies of World War 2 uniforms, MD Chris Jeans and his band recalled the era of 'Miller Magic' — from 'Memories of You' wonderfully played by 'Best Principal Cornet' winner, Jack Strong, to the familiar fun of the 'Best Percussion' led 'Sing, Sing, Sing' (aided by their 'Best Basses' to close).

The fine playing topped the 'Quality of Performance' element judged by Anne Crookston, but their more traditional presentation saw them placed sixth by Joceleyn Moren to end runner-up.

Elland battle

Just behind them, Elland Silver Youth also went into musical battle with their programme set in a dystopian 'not too distant' future Yorkshire, where music making is vanishing from community life. Dressed in fatigues and camouflage face paint, it was a clever (and very pertinent) theme with a distinctive uplifting feel in celebrating all that is good about brass band music making, for the youthful generations of today and tomorrow.

The individual prizes for 'Best Euph' and 'Best Baritone' (Seth Barber and Skye Stokes featured with colleagues in the lovely 'Lullaby — What is Lost' by Naomi Hill) were thoroughly deserved, as once again this splendid community organisation under their inspirational MD Sam Harrison rebelled against the forces of musical darkness to claim yet another contest podium finish.

Although Wardle, Youth Brass and Elland Silver remain in the leading group of contesting youth bands, their rivals are quickly gaining ground on them.

Debutant rewards

Debutants Shepherd Youth Band hail from a North East organisation that is now reaping the rewards for its long-term investment in the brass band playing generations of the future.

As was shown with their 'Movement, Memory and Meaning' set, the BBE Youth Championship Performance Section winners are building impressive foundations — the current performers playing with vibrancy and confidence from first note until last.

Craig Brown's ensemble was full of joyful endeavour, led by their super principal cornet Charlie Walker on 'First Light', but with his colleagues also offering fine support and plenty of evidence of their own emerging talent.

Infectious enthusiasm

Helen Minshall's infectious enthusiasm permeated every bar of Lancashire Youth Band's 'Just Dance' programme that had the audience's feet tapping from the word go It was as bright, shiny and glittering as her sequined jacket (putting Philip Harper's effort in the shade from the previous day).

From 'Pastime with Good Company' right through to 'Every Time We Touch' to close, the feel-good dial was racked up to 10 as every player (led by their 'Best Flugel', Alasdair Tomlinson) followed their MD's lead.

Lions of antiquity

Lions Youth and Ian Raisbeck headed back to antiquity for their enjoyable set.

Kitted out in multi-coloured Greek chitons (the Romans wore togas), they retold the story of the 'Hercules' with equally colourful, vivacity — led by the 'Best Horn' and 'Best Soprano' duo of Charlotte Shaw and Nathan Mahan.

Both delivered personal performances of great maturity, whilst if there could have been a prize for the best vocalist, it would surely have gone to the effervescent Keira Wood.

Houghton's rail connection

In what was a closely matched battle behind the podium finishers, Houghton Area Youth Band led by Brian Smith continued to show just how their hard work in linking up with local schools (many now without peripatetic brass teaching on the curriculum) is paying off.

Their combination of industrial and musical heritage linked to the 200th anniversary of the railways in their region was both thoughtful as well as joyful — from the steam age of 'Coronation Scot' to the modern electrified future of 'Rail 200' in a set that utilised the inventive compositional skills of Lee Morris.

Their talented principal cornet Michael MacDonald showcased his skills with a classy theme and variations rendition of 'The Flying Scot' (reminiscent of the great Willie Barr of CWS Glasgow fame) to take the 'Best Soloist' award, whilst they also headed home on the last train from Gateshead station with prizes for 'Best Trombones' and youngest player, with 8 year old Benjamin Smith.

All that is good

Since its return in 2024, the Youth Brass in Concert Championship has provided an important showcase for all that is good about youth banding to the wider world. Audience numbers were significantly up this year, testament to the growing attraction of performers who as adjudicator Anne Crookston stated in her pre-results remarks "continue to amaze us".

The excellent organisation of the weekend (led by Event Manager Jess Wilson) also ensures that this contest is not seen as an 'added extra', but increasingly as an integral part of a championship that continues to reach out to audiences far beyond the Glasshouse International Centre for Music.

Iwan Fox

Result:



Judges:

Anne Crookston (Quality of Performance)

Joycelyne Moren (Entertainment & Presentation)

1. Wardle Academy Youth (Bradley McCulloch): 117/80: 197

2. Youth Brass 2000 (Chris Jeans): 120/70 = 190

3. Elland Silver Youth (Sam Harrison): 111/78 = 189

4. Shepherd Youth (Craig Brown): 114/68 = 182

5. Lancashire Youth (Helen Minshall): 108/72 = 180

6. Lions Youth (Ian Raisbeck): 105/74 = 179

7. Houghton Area Youth (Brian Adams): 102/76 = 178

Best Soloist: Michael MacDonald (cornet) — Houghton Area Youth

Best Soprano: Nathan Mahan (Lions Youth Brass)

Best Principal Cornet: Jack Strong (Youth Brass 2000)

Best Flugel: Alasdair Tomlinson (Lancashire Youth)

Best Horn: Charlotte Shaw (Lions Youth Brass)

Best Baritone: Skye Stokes (Elland Silver Youth)

Best Euphonium: Seth Barber (Elland Silver Youth)

Best Trombone: Houghton Area Youth

Best Bass Section: Youth Brass 2000

Best Percussion: Youth Brass 2000

Youngest Player: Benjamin Smith (aged 8) — Houghton Area Youth