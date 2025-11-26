Harper to head to USA in 2026

The Cory MD will direct Chicago Brass Band at the North American Brass Band Championships.

Cory Band MD, Philip Harper will head to the USA next year to direct Chicago Brass Band at the 2026 North American Championships.

The band stated that they were looking forward to, "getting ready for an unforgettable musical journey."

Association

Philip said: "I'm very pleased to be able to lead the Chicago Brass Band in NABBA 2026 which will also be my first visit to the contest.

I have had an association with CBB for the last few years, and I have always enjoyed coming over to help them prepare for NABBA, developing a strong relationship with Musical Director Dr. Mark A. Taylor.

I'm looking forward to bringing a bit of British-style contest prep to the band and I hope my week with the band will be very memorable for everyone."

Transformative

In response, Dr. Mark A. Taylor added: "Our relationship with Philip Harper has been transformative for me and for our band. For the past four seasons, Philip's mid-season clinic rehearsals with us have raised our knowledge and preparation by leaps and bounds.

The opportunity to invite Philip to elevate our performance even further by leading the band through the final week of preparation and conducting the band on the contest stage was the logical next step in our education as a band.

I am eager to observe Philip's work with the band, and to implement his strategies in future contest seasons with CBB."