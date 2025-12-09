Harper to step down from Cleethorpes

The 10 year musical partnership between Brian Harper and Cleethorpes Band will reach its final chord at the 2026 Area Championships.

After 10 years at the helm, Brian Harper will step down as Musical Director of Cleethorpes Band after the 2026 North of England Regional Championships.

Right time

Speaking about his decision he told 4BR: "The time is right to step back from banding twice a week all year round.

There have been some truly special moments in the last decade, notably our Armistice 100 concert and the fun we have at Christmas. I will also miss the cut and thrust of contesting. I will continue to stand in for Cleethorpes and other bands as needed and will continue with short terms assignments as I do at present."

He added: "The band have a great following locally, work hard towards contests and put on great performances in their local community. I look forward to spending the next few months working towards the Regional Contest before passing the baton on."

Huge asset

In thanking Brian, Band Chairperson Heidi Bradley said: "Brian has been a huge asset to the band over the last decade, progressing many players through our training band in to the senior band and giving them their first experiences of contesting.

Under his leadership the band has developed a strong reputation for putting on excellent concerts and our audience figures have grown significantly. We fully understand Brian wanting to take a step back from full time banding, but it will be the end of an era and our performance in March will be tinged with sadness as we say goodbye.

We would like to put on a record a huge thank you to Brian for all of the work he has put into the band over the last decade."