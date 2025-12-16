Tynan adds to conducting portfolio

Lostock Hall Memorial Band has appointed Tommy Tynan as its new Musical Director.

Following the announcement of being chosen as a finalist in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain 'Young Conductors' Competition', Black Dyke Band's principal Eb tuba player, Tommy Tynan has been announced as the new Musical Director of Lostock Hall Memorial Band.

Experience

Speaking about the appointment, the band stated: "Tommy brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and we are excited about the artistic direction and fresh energy he will bring to the band. We look forward to working together and wish him every success in this role."

Happy

On his appointment Tommy, who will also be heading to Thailand in January to give workshops and performances, stated: "I'm very happy to be joining the team at Lostock Hall. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with them last month and there's a real spirit in the bandroom.

They are a great bunch of people, their dedication to youth education and development is something that really sets them apart. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in from January, with an exciting year ahead starting at the North West Regional Championships."