                 

*
banner

News

Tynan adds to conducting portfolio

Lostock Hall Memorial Band has appointed Tommy Tynan as its new Musical Director.

Tynan
  Tommy Tynan is the principal Eb tuba of Lostock Hall Memorial Band

Tuesday, 16 December 2025

        

Following the announcement of being chosen as a finalist in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain 'Young Conductors' Competition', Black Dyke Band's principal Eb tuba player, Tommy Tynan has been announced as the new Musical Director of Lostock Hall Memorial Band.

Experience

Speaking about the appointment, the band stated: "Tommy brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and we are excited about the artistic direction and fresh energy he will bring to the band. We look forward to working together and wish him every success in this role."

Happy

On his appointment Tommy, who will also be heading to Thailand in January to give workshops and performances, stated: "I'm very happy to be joining the team at Lostock Hall. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with them last month and there's a real spirit in the bandroom.

They are a great bunch of people, their dedication to youth education and development is something that really sets them apart. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in from January, with an exciting year ahead starting at the North West Regional Championships."

        

TAGS: Lostock Hall Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

4BR Review

4BR Review: Annual Awards nominations broadcast

December 16 • The long list nominees for the 2025 4BR Awards will be revealed in a special live broadcast on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm — so why not join us and see if you agree with our choices.

Oldroyd

Kennedy signing adds to Oldroyd Opus

December 16 • The award winning cooperation band flugel star Stephanie Kennedy has been welcomed as a new Oldroyd Musical Instruments Performance Artist.

Frans Violet

Willebroek reaches new audiences with primetime television slot

December 16 • The talents of the European champion were enjoyed by a nationwide television audience in Belgium.

We are going on a bear hunt

Leyland to go on a bear hunt...

December 16 • There will be plenty of family fun in 2026 for supporters of Leyland Band — as they lead the musical accompaniment to a classic bear hunt.

What's on »

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 6 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF12 0JZ

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band Christmas Event

Saturday 6 December • Petworth Town Centre GU28 OAD

Haverhill Silver Band - Family Christmas Concert

Sunday 7 December • Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill CB9 9JE

Petworth Town Band - PetworthTown Band Christmas Concert

Saturday 13 December • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Vacancies »

Banks Brass Band

December 16 • Merry Christmas from Banks Brass Band, a friendly non-contesting Band near Southport. We are looking for experienced players to strengthen our euphonium, trombone and bass rows. Rehearsals: Mondays 8.00-9.30 in the Hub@Banks community centre, PR4 8BL.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Solo Cornet player.

Cambrian Brass

December 15 • We are a hard-working, positive and welcoming brass band, proudly inclusive and open to players of all experience levels. As we prepare for the forthcoming Regional Championships, we currently have a vacancy for a Flugelhorn player.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top