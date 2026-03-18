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European judges announced

EBBA has announced the panel of judges that will make the decisions at the European Championships in Linz.

EBBC
  The panel of judges for Linz have been announced by EBBA

Wednesday, 18 March 2026

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has announced the panel of adjudicators who will sit in musical judgement at the 2026 Championships in Linz.

Solo Competition

The 10th European Soloist Competition will see composer Thomas Doss and renowned trombone soloist Lito Fontana select the eight performers who will make it through from the first round entry of 19 competitors.

The second round will be judged by acclaimed Austrian conductor Thomas Ludescher and former European Solo Champion, Felix Geroldinger, now performing as principal trombone of the Vorpommern Philharmonic Orchestra.

The final (on Thursday 23rd April) will see the three concerto finalists adjudicated by conductors Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and Margaret Antrobus alongside composer Edward Gregson.

Championship Section

The Championship Section will see Philip Harper, Margaret Antrobus and Jan Van der Roost assess the set-work performances of 'Alienus' by Thomas Doss, whilst the own-choice selections of the 15 competing bands will be judged by Grethe W Tonheim, Edward Gregson and Thomas Ludescher.

It will the eighth time that composer Jan Van der Roost has adjudicated in the top section at the event (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2017 & 2019) and the second time for Margaret Antrobus (2024). Meanwhile, Philip Harper has conducted the winning band at the European Championships on four occasions but will be making his adjudicating debut.

Edward Gregson previously adjudicated in 1988 and 2012. Thomas Ludescher returns for a second time (2024), whilst Grethe W Tonheim will make her senior contesting debut (having judged the European Youth Championships in 2022),

Challenge Section

The Challenge Section on the Saturday morning (including the set-work, 'The Sleepwalkers' by Andreas Ziegelback), will be undertaken by Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and Jan Van der Roost, whilst the Youth Championships on the Sunday will come under the remit of Grethe Tonheim and Jan Van der Roost.

Experience

An EBBA Spokesperson told 4BR: "The EBBA Music Commission is delighted that they have been able to secure the services of such an impressive, and musically diverse, body of jury members for the European Brass Band Championships in Linz.

They juries bring many years of experience as performers, conductors and jurors to the events."

The EBBA Music Commission is delighted that they have been able to secure the services of such an impressive, and musically diverse, body of jury members for the European Brass Band Championships in LinzEBBA

10th European Soloist Competition:

First Round: Thomas Doss; Lito Fontana
Second Round: Thomas Ludescher; Felix Geroldinger
Final: Katrina Marzella-Wheeler; Margaret Antrobus; Edward Gregson

Championship Section: (Set Test)

Margaret Antrobus; Jan Van der Roost; Philip Harper

Championship Section: (Own Choice)

Grethe Tonheim; Edward Gregson; Thomas Ludescher

Challenge Section:

Katrina Marzella-Wheeler; Jan Van der Roost

European Youth Championships:

Grethe Tonheim; Jan Van der Roost

        

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EBBC

European judges announced

March 18 • EBBA has announced the panel of judges that will make the decisions at the European Championships in Linz.

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