Podcast: That's Not Banding: Norway Special — Episode 17

Find out how the dynamic duo enjoyed themselves at this year's Norwegian National Championships.

The intrepid Brighouse & Rastrick duo of Tom Smith and Chris Robertson headed to the Norwegian National Championship in February this year — and certainly had a great time.

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