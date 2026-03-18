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Wright & Round: Cottonopolis (Esme Harper)

An upbeat concert march celebrating the industrial heritage of Manchester.

Wright and Round
  The work celebrates the industrial heritage of Manchester

Wednesday, 18 March 2026

        

Commissioned as a signature march for the Greater Manchester Youth Brass Band, 'Cottonopolis' takes its title from the unofficial name given to the city of Manchester that in the 19th century was regarded as the world's foremost centre of the global cotton industry.

Industrial heritage



It's an upbeat march that cleverly incorporates Ewan MacColl's well-known folk tune 'Dirty Old Town', which itself reflects on the proud industrial heritage of the area.

Esme Harper is a young composer and conductor who has gained widespread critical acclaim for their wide-ranging series of compositions.

Esme's works are available exclusively from Wright and Round Ltd.

To purchase:

Purchase and view PDFs: https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/cottonopolis

Rolling score



Rolling Score: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vR-CNvJBeNc

Difficulty: 3rd Section +
Duration: 4 minutes 30 seconds

More information


Wright & Round
www.wrightandround.com
Tel: 01453 753298

        

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