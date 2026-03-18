Wright & Round: Cottonopolis (Esme Harper)

An upbeat concert march celebrating the industrial heritage of Manchester.

Commissioned as a signature march for the Greater Manchester Youth Brass Band, 'Cottonopolis' takes its title from the unofficial name given to the city of Manchester that in the 19th century was regarded as the world's foremost centre of the global cotton industry.

Industrial heritage





It's an upbeat march that cleverly incorporates Ewan MacColl's well-known folk tune 'Dirty Old Town', which itself reflects on the proud industrial heritage of the area.

Esme Harper is a young composer and conductor who has gained widespread critical acclaim for their wide-ranging series of compositions.

Esme's works are available exclusively from Wright and Round Ltd.

To purchase:

Purchase and view PDFs: https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/cottonopolis

Rolling score





Rolling Score: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vR-CNvJBeNc

Difficulty: 3rd Section +

Duration: 4 minutes 30 seconds

More information



Wright & Round

www.wrightandround.com

Tel: 01453 753298