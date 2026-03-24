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And the National Final invitations go to...

The provisional list of bands that will be invited to compete at the 2026 National Finals at London and York have now been completed.

Kapitol Promotions
  The provisional list of bands that will compete at the Albert Hall and York Barbican are now complete

Tuesday, 24 March 2026

        

The Championship Section of the London & SC Area contest on Sunday evening marked the final contest of this year's series of qualification events.

Zone One Brass and Sandhurst Silver secured their invitation to compete at the Royal Albert Hall, whilst earlier here were celebrations for the bands that made it thought to York in September.

The provisional line-up of bands to be invited to the event has now been finalised — pending any outstanding appeals if they have been made.

Albert Hall and York Barbican

The Royal Albert Hall will host a 20 band field (including the four pre-qualified bands of Desford, Black Dyke, Flowers and Whitburn), on Saturday 3rd October, whilst the weekend of the 19th & 20th September will see a total of 73 bands compete at York Barbican. The schedule for that event will be announced on Tuesday 7th April.

There will be 18 bands in the First Section; 19 bands in the Second Section; 20 bands in the Third Section and 16 bands in the Fourth Section.

Championship Section:

Aldbourne
Black Dyke
Cory
Derwent Brass
Desford Colliery
EverReady
Foden's
Flowers
Grimethorpe Colliery
GUS Band
Hepworth
Kirkintilloch
KNDS Fairey
NASUWT Riverside
Sandhurst Silver
the cooperation band
Tredegar
Verwood Concert Brass
Whitburn
Zone One Brass

First Section:

Blackburn & Darwen
Bournemouth Concert Brass
Durham Miners Association
East of England Co-op
Fulham
Haydock
Hucknall & Linby MC
Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass
Lochgelly
Lympstone
Marsden Silver Prize
Parc & Dare
Raunds Temperance
Roche Brass
Rushden Town
South Yorkshire Police
Tyldesley
York Railway Institute

Second Section:

Abertillery & District
Bollington Brass
Campbeltown Brass
Ellington Colliery
Felling Band
Hatfield & Askern Colliery
Harborough
Jersey Premier Brass
Johnstone Silver
Kippax
Lanner & District Silver
Leicestershire Co-op
Lostock Hall Memorial
Lewes Brass
Markham & District
Staines Brass
Uppermill
Verwood Town
Wotton under Edge & District

Third Section:

Allerton Brass
Avonbank (Evesham)
Barton Community
Betteshangar Colliery
Bream Silver
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2
Clock Face Miners Heritage
Cwmtawe
Drighlington
East Riding of Yorkshire
Epping Forest
Littleborough
Market Rasen
Selkirk Silver
Shirebrook Miners Welfare
St David's Brass
St Pinnock
Swindon Brass
Tadley Concert Brass
Wetherby & District Silver

Fourth Section:

Bon-Accord B
Brindle
Brighton & Hove City Brass
City of Oxford
Coalburn Intermediate
Crystal Palace
Cubbington Silver
Driffield Silver
Gwaun Cae Gurwen
Garforth Brass
Matlock
Pendennis Brass
Queensbury Music Centre
Shaftesbury Town Silver
Swinton & District Excelsior
Wardle Community Band

        

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John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

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