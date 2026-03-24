And the National Final invitations go to...

The provisional list of bands that will be invited to compete at the 2026 National Finals at London and York have now been completed.

The Championship Section of the London & SC Area contest on Sunday evening marked the final contest of this year's series of qualification events.

Zone One Brass and Sandhurst Silver secured their invitation to compete at the Royal Albert Hall, whilst earlier here were celebrations for the bands that made it thought to York in September.

The provisional line-up of bands to be invited to the event has now been finalised — pending any outstanding appeals if they have been made.

Albert Hall and York Barbican

The Royal Albert Hall will host a 20 band field (including the four pre-qualified bands of Desford, Black Dyke, Flowers and Whitburn), on Saturday 3rd October, whilst the weekend of the 19th & 20th September will see a total of 73 bands compete at York Barbican. The schedule for that event will be announced on Tuesday 7th April.

There will be 18 bands in the First Section; 19 bands in the Second Section; 20 bands in the Third Section and 16 bands in the Fourth Section.

Championship Section:

Aldbourne

Black Dyke

Cory

Derwent Brass

Desford Colliery

EverReady

Foden's

Flowers

Grimethorpe Colliery

GUS Band

Hepworth

Kirkintilloch

KNDS Fairey

NASUWT Riverside

Sandhurst Silver

the cooperation band

Tredegar

Verwood Concert Brass

Whitburn

Zone One Brass

First Section:

Blackburn & Darwen

Bournemouth Concert Brass

Durham Miners Association

East of England Co-op

Fulham

Haydock

Hucknall & Linby MC

Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass

Lochgelly

Lympstone

Marsden Silver Prize

Parc & Dare

Raunds Temperance

Roche Brass

Rushden Town

South Yorkshire Police

Tyldesley

York Railway Institute

Second Section:

Abertillery & District

Bollington Brass

Campbeltown Brass

Ellington Colliery

Felling Band

Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Harborough

Jersey Premier Brass

Johnstone Silver

Kippax

Lanner & District Silver

Leicestershire Co-op

Lostock Hall Memorial

Lewes Brass

Markham & District

Staines Brass

Uppermill

Verwood Town

Wotton under Edge & District

Third Section:

Allerton Brass

Avonbank (Evesham)

Barton Community

Betteshangar Colliery

Bream Silver

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2

Clock Face Miners Heritage

Cwmtawe

Drighlington

East Riding of Yorkshire

Epping Forest

Littleborough

Market Rasen

Selkirk Silver

Shirebrook Miners Welfare

St David's Brass

St Pinnock

Swindon Brass

Tadley Concert Brass

Wetherby & District Silver

Fourth Section:

Bon-Accord B

Brindle

Brighton & Hove City Brass

City of Oxford

Coalburn Intermediate

Crystal Palace

Cubbington Silver

Driffield Silver

Gwaun Cae Gurwen

Garforth Brass

Matlock

Pendennis Brass

Queensbury Music Centre

Shaftesbury Town Silver

Swinton & District Excelsior

Wardle Community Band