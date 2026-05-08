National Youth Band opportunities

The National Youth Band of Great Britain is looking to appoint new trustees and a librarian to help strengthen the organisation's heritage and future.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is inviting applications for a number of new voluntary opportunities to support the future development of the organisation.

These include the appointment of three new Trustees, alongside a Volunteer Librarian as part of its continued commitment to strengthening governance and preserving its musical heritage.

Trustee Opportunities

Trustees are sought with expertise in one or more of the following areas:

Archive & Heritage Management

Safeguarding / Health & Safety

Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I)

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The Trustees will play a key role in supporting the strategic direction and long-term sustainability of the NYBBGB, helping ensure that young musicians continue to benefit from world-class musical opportunities, outstanding pastoral support and financial assistance through the Band's bursary programme."

They added: "Previous trustee experience is not essential. We actively welcome applications from individuals who can bring relevant professional expertise, fresh perspectives and a passion for supporting young people through music."

Volunteer Librarian

A volunteer librarian is sought to help manage and maintain the organisation's extensive music library and archive.

The person would work closely with the artistic and operations teams, support with the preparation of music for courses, rehearsals and concerts, while also helping to preserve its extensive catalogue of music that dates back to 1952.

The spokesperson added: "This role would particularly suit someone with strong organisational skills, attention to detail and an enthusiasm for brass band music and music education. Previous experience as a music librarian is welcomed but not essential."

They added: "These voluntary roles offer a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a nationally recognised arts charity while supporting the musical and personal development of talented young musicians from across the UK."

Reasonable expenses are reimbursed, and much of the work can be undertaken flexibly and remotely.

How to Apply:

To find out more about and apply for these roles please click the links below:

Trustee opportunities: www.charityjob.co.uk/volunteer-jobs/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain/trustee/1063816

Volunteer Librarian opportunity: www.charityjob.co.uk/volunteer-jobs/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain/librarian/1063817

Applications for both roles close at 11.30pm on 30th May 2026.

More Information:

To find out more about The NYBBGB and its work, please visit www.nybbgb.org.uk

Short films:

https://youtu.be/T1PcnWz7qzw

https://youtu.be/FdwY4ezyEgA

