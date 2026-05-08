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Albert Hall tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 2026 Championship Section National Final at the Royal Albert Hall are now on sale.

Albert Hall
  Tickets are now on sale for the Royal Albert Hall National Final

Friday, 08 May 2026

        

Kapitol Promotions Ltd has confirmed that tickets for the 2026 Royal Albert Hall Championship Section National Final, to be held on Saturday 3rd October will go on sale from 10.00am on Friday 8th May.

Sparke

The event will see 20 bands compete for the National title on 'A Road Less Travelled By' by Philip Sparke, originally written for the European Championship in Palanga, but now being used to celebrate his 75th birthday year.

It was also confirmed that the 30 minute pre-results Gala Concert will feature a surprise artist whilst the identity of the 2026 winner will be heralded by a military fanfare.

Tickets:

Tickets will be available at: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2026/national-brass-band-championships

        

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