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BBE to host emergency planning webinar

Make sure you have plans in place to protest valuable musical and memorabilia assets if potential disaster strikes.

Emergency
  The webinar will give valuable information on how to protect assets, music and memorabilia

Friday, 08 May 2026

        

Brass Bands England is to host a special webinar on emergency preparedness and disaster planning on Tuesday 12th May.

Hosted by BBE's archivist Kaitlynn Buchbaum it will spotlight the essential type of planning required to protect band archives of music and memorabilia if unforeseen disaster occurs.

Flood and fire

From flooding to fire and even cyber-security breaches, bands should have plans in place to protect their assets, heritage and history.

Kaitlynn will share practical information and actionable steps to preserve collections and increase preparedness for facing emergency situations.

Her guidance is grounded in extensive experience with conservation and archival preservation for a variety of social history archives in England, Scotland, and Germany.

Free

Attendees will gain knowledge of preparedness actions to address emergencies and disasters that band archives may face.

The webinar is free to BBE Members and £15 for non-members, and will be filmed as part of BBE's resource library.

Registration:


https://www.bbe.org.uk/iCore/Events/Simple_Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=280426WEBO&WebsiteKey=27636192-db8f-477a-9e8b-9b71e0b16bfa

        

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BBE to host emergency planning webinar

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