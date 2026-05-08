Summer deals to grab at Band Supplies

Band Supplies has a fantastic range of ex-demo and second-hand special offers ready to be snapped up this Summer.
Demo models are quintessentially brand-new outfits offered at a reduced rate due to being play tested in store or having a slight mark on their case. They represent amazing value over brand new instruments, whilst all second-hand instruments have been serviced before sale.
Contact:
All are available for dispatch from Band Supplies Leeds: 0113 2453097
leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk
Instruments:
Soprano:
Eclipse: Silver finish (good condition). Comes with 2 leadpipes: £1695.00
Cornets:
Yamaha Neo 8335S: Silver finish (Demo model): £2850.00
Yamaha Neo 8335G: Lacquer finish (Demo model): £2795.00
Besson Prestige: Silver finish (good condition): £1295.00
Besson Sovereign: Lacquer finish (as new): £1695.00
Besson Sovereign 927: Silver finish (very good): £1195.00
Sterling BBIS Pro LB: Lacquer finish (decent condition): £795.00
Flugel:
Yamaha YFH6310ZS: Silver finish (good condition): £1195.00
Courtois AC154: Lacquer finish (good condition): £895.00
Tenor Horn:
Boosey & Hawkes Imperial (excellent condition): £350.00
Yamaha YAH 803S NEO: Silver finish (demo model): £3750.00
Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal: (good condition): £1295.00
Trombone:
Conn 88HO Bb/F: Lacquer finish (demo model): £3175.00
Baritone:
Yamaha YBH803: Lacquer finish (demo model): £4195.00
Euphonium:
Geneva Symphony: Silver finish (excellent condition): £2795.00
Besson Prestige BE2052-2-0: Silver finish (demo model): £7750.00
JP Sterling 374: Lacquer finish (very good condition): £1495.00
Tuba:
Boosey & Hawkes Sovereign BBb RS: Silver finish (good condition): £2995.00
Besson BE994-2-0 Sovereign BBb: Silver finish (good condition): £3995.00
Besson Prodige EEb: Silver finish (demo model): £2250.00