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Summer deals to grab at Band Supplies

There are plenty of great deals to grab at Band Supplies on ex-demo and second hand instruments.

Band Supplies
  There are plenty of great deals to grab and bag this Summer

Friday, 08 May 2026

        

Band Supplies has a fantastic range of ex-demo and second-hand special offers ready to be snapped up this Summer.

Demo models are quintessentially brand-new outfits offered at a reduced rate due to being play tested in store or having a slight mark on their case. They represent amazing value over brand new instruments, whilst all second-hand instruments have been serviced before sale.

Contact:

All are available for dispatch from Band Supplies Leeds: 0113 2453097
leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk

Instruments:

Soprano:


Eclipse: Silver finish (good condition). Comes with 2 leadpipes: £1695.00

Cornets:

Yamaha Neo 8335S: Silver finish (Demo model): £2850.00
Yamaha Neo 8335G: Lacquer finish (Demo model): £2795.00
Besson Prestige: Silver finish (good condition): £1295.00
Besson Sovereign: Lacquer finish (as new): £1695.00
Besson Sovereign 927: Silver finish (very good): £1195.00
Sterling BBIS Pro LB: Lacquer finish (decent condition): £795.00

Flugel:

Yamaha YFH6310ZS: Silver finish (good condition): £1195.00
Courtois AC154: Lacquer finish (good condition): £895.00

Tenor Horn:

Boosey & Hawkes Imperial (excellent condition): £350.00
Yamaha YAH 803S NEO: Silver finish (demo model): £3750.00
Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal: (good condition): £1295.00

Trombone:

Conn 88HO Bb/F: Lacquer finish (demo model): £3175.00
Baritone:
Yamaha YBH803: Lacquer finish (demo model): £4195.00

Euphonium:

Geneva Symphony: Silver finish (excellent condition): £2795.00
Besson Prestige BE2052-2-0: Silver finish (demo model): £7750.00
JP Sterling 374: Lacquer finish (very good condition): £1495.00

Tuba:

Boosey & Hawkes Sovereign BBb RS: Silver finish (good condition): £2995.00
Besson BE994-2-0 Sovereign BBb: Silver finish (good condition): £3995.00
Besson Prodige EEb: Silver finish (demo model): £2250.00

        

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