Morton takes Desford baton

David Morton is set to strengthen ties with National Champion by becoming Musical Director.

National Champion Desford Colliery Band has announced that David Morton will take on the role of Musical Director following the band's appearance at this year's Grand Shield contest in Birmingham.

Albert Hall success

The Norwegian based conductor led the Coalville band to their memorable Albert Hall victory last October. He recently led EverReady to their first North of England Regional title success in Durham.

Earlier this year it was announced that he had been appointed Musical Director of Sandefjord Brass Symposium and will direct Stavanger Band at the 2027 Norwegian National Championships.

Lineage

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "Desford's identity has been shaped by an exceptional lineage of conductors whose leadership defined the band's greatest eras and established enduring standards of excellence and musical ambition.

We are proud to possess exceptional depth within our conducting team, reflecting a strong, collaborative musical structure, including Ian Porthouse, who will lead the band's Grand Shield performance, Brian Grant, and Jonathan Pippen."

David's appointment signals the start of a new era at a pivotal moment Desford Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

New era

They added: "David's appointment signals the start of a new era at a pivotal moment.

An ambitious programme lies ahead in our Grand Shield challenge, defending the National title, and performing at Brass in Concert in addition to new creative projects beyond the contest stage."