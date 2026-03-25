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Glover fits Sterling relaunch

Sterling Musical Instruments has welcomed euphonium player Mark Glover to its roster of Performance Artists, following the relaunch of the brand.

Mark Glover
  Mark Glover has played on a Sterling euphonium since 2014

Wednesday, 25 March 2026

        

Mark Glover, the solo euphonium player of Grimethorpe Colliery Band is one of the first leading British brass band soloists to become a Performance Artist with Sterling Instruments following the relaunch of the acclaimed brand through John Packer Instruments.

Long association

Mark, who has gained worldwide acclaim as an instrumentalist, has enjoyed a long association with Sterling and will now perform on its Virtuoso euphonium.

Over the arc of his career he has gained acclaim for his musicianship, pedagogy and outlook as both a band performer and award winning soloist — from the UK to Singapore.

In 2015, he gave the world premiere of Zaidi Sabtu-Ramli's 'Euphonium Concerto' in Brazil and performed as a guest artist at the ITEC 2016 in the USA.

Continue

Speaking about the link he said: "I've played a Sterling since 2014 and I'm extremely excited to continue to be involved with the new venture.

The Virtuoso further enhances its reputation for outstanding tonality, intonation and build quality. The development of the new version has been done in the right way, and the new instruments are extremely impressive in every way. This is a further development of a superb instrument."

Mark will perform exclusively on a Sterling Virtuoso euphonium and K&G mouthpiece.

Further information

For further information: www.markglovermusic.co.uk

https://sterling-brass.co.uk

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

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